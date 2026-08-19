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Major League Soccer
team-logoVancouver Whitecaps
BC Place
team-logoHouston Dynamo FC
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Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC
Vancouver Whitecaps
Houston Dynamo FC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 20
BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Vancouver Whitecaps host Houston Dynamo FC at BC Place in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that pits the top two sides in the table against each other.

Jesper Soerensen's Whitecaps sit first in the West, a position they have earned through a strong MLS campaign despite a bruising Leagues Cup exit. Three defeats in the group stage — including losses to Atlante and FC Juarez — exposed some frailties in cross-border competition, but Vancouver bounced back immediately with a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders on August 17.

Ben Olsen's Houston Dynamo arrive in Vancouver carrying serious momentum. The Texans have won four of their last five across all competitions, with their only slip a 1-1 draw at DC United in late July. That run includes road wins over New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City, and a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy in their most recent outing.

Houston's form makes them a genuine threat despite the away fixture. Olsen has built a side that is hard to beat on the road, and their record of scoring while conceding little over the past month gives them every reason for confidence at BC Place.

The Western Conference standings give this match its sharpest edge. First against second, with the gap between the sides potentially closing or stretching depending on the result. Both clubs know exactly what is at stake.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC live, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC Probable lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps crest
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
Formation
Houston Dynamo FC crest
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
Houston Dynamo FC crest
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU

Manager

  • J. Soerensen

Jesper Soerensen takes charge of Vancouver Whitecaps for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Ben Olsen names the Houston Dynamo FC squad with no confirmed absences or suspensions on record ahead of the match. No projected XI has been announced by the club at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as kick-off approaches.

Form

VAN

VAN - Form

LAF
D1-1
ATL
L0-1
JUA
L1-3
TIG
L1-1
SEA
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HOU

HOU - Form

DCU
D1-1
AUS
W3-0
SKC
W0-2
NER
W0-2
LAG
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Vancouver Whitecaps have gone W-L-L-L-D across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 MLS win over Seattle Sounders FC on August 17, which ended a run of three straight defeats in the Leagues Cup. Those group-stage losses came against Tigres (1-1 on aggregate, eliminated), FC Juarez (3-1), and Atlante (1-0). Vancouver's other MLS result in the run was a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. The Whitecaps have scored three goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Houston Dynamo FC arrive with a W-W-W-W-D record from their last five matches in all competitions — the strongest run of any side in this fixture. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 MLS win over LA Galaxy on August 16. Prior to that, Houston beat New England Revolution 2-0, Sporting Kansas City 2-0, and Austin FC 3-0, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw at DC United. The Dynamo have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Vancouver WhitecapsDrawHouston Dynamo FC
1
2
2
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
1
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
0
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
3
FT
Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
1
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
3
Houston Dynamo FC badge
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
4
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 17, 2026, when Houston Dynamo FC beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at BC Place on August 18, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in MLS, Houston have won twice, Vancouver have won once, and two matches have ended level. The most lopsided result in the dataset came in July 2024, when Houston won 4-3 at BC Place in a seven-goal contest.

Standings

Western

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
1811434017+2337
W
D
D
L
W
2
Houston Dynamo FCHouston Dynamo FCHOU
1911262824+435
W
W
W
W
D
3
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
2010463520+1534
L
D
W
W
W
4
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE
1910363827+1133
L
L
D
L
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
198653426+830
W
D
L
D
W
6
St. Louis CitySt. Louis CitySTL
198562725+229
W
D
W
W
W
7
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
188463026+428
D
D
L
L
D
8
Colorado RapidsColorado RapidsCLR
1981102925+425
W
W
L
W
L
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
196762126-525
D
D
D
L
D
10
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
197393435-124
L
W
W
D
W
11
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
187382024-424
L
L
L
L
L
12
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
196673329+424
W
D
W
L
L
13
LA GalaxyLA GalaxyLAG
205782430-622
L
D
D
L
L
14
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
1945102338-1517
L
L
L
W
L
15
Sporting Kansas CitySporting Kansas CitySKC
1942131848-3014
L
L
L
W
L
Championship Western Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Houston Dynamo FC are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo FC today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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