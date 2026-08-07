Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 7 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Juarez will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 10:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Juarez is available to live stream via Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream option for this fixture is listed below.

Vancouver Whitecaps host FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup, with the Canadian side looking to bounce back after a difficult start to the cross-confederation tournament.

The Whitecaps come into this fixture under pressure. Jesper Soerensen's side lost their opening Leagues Cup group stage match 1-0 to Atlante on August 5, a result that leaves them deep in the standings and with little margin for error.

FC Juarez arrive on the back of a contrasting Leagues Cup opener. Pedro Caixinha's side beat Minnesota United 2-1 away from home on August 5, a result that provides a platform heading into this fixture.

The win over Minnesota will have done Juarez some good after a brutal run in Liga MX. The Bravos have lost three consecutive domestic matches, conceding seven goals across those defeats, so the confidence from that Leagues Cup result matters.

For Vancouver, the form picture in MLS has been inconsistent. The Whitecaps have not won in three outings across all competitions, and the defeat to Atlante made it two losses in their last five. Soerensen will need a sharper performance from his side.

The Leagues Cup standings tell a clear story heading into this match. Juarez sit 7th, Vancouver are down in 36th. The home side need a result.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Leagues Cup fixture.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Jesper Soerensen has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No projected XI is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Juarez manager Pedro Caixinha is also yet to release team news. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Atlante in the Leagues Cup on August 5. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Los Angeles FC and 0-0 with Minnesota United in MLS. A 4-3 loss to FC Cincinnati earlier in the run is their other defeat. Vancouver have drawn three of their last five and have not won in their last three outings.

FC Juarez have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup on August 5. Before that, they suffered a 5-1 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX on August 1, part of a run that included losses to CD Guadalajara and Puebla. Their other win came against Atletico de San Luis in April. Juarez have conceded freely in domestic play but showed resilience to take three points in their Leagues Cup opener.Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Juarez. The Leagues Cup provides one of the few structured settings for MLS and Liga MX clubs to meet competitively, and this fixture may represent a first or rare encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, FC Juarez sit in 7th place while Vancouver Whitecaps are positioned 36th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: