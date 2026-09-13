Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 13 Sept 2026 - 18:30 BC Place

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included within a standard Apple TV subscription at no extra cost, with no local or national blackouts.

Vancouver Whitecaps host Austin FC at BC Place in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that finds the two clubs at opposite ends of the table and travelling in very different directions.

Jesper Soerensen's side sit top of the Western Conference and have responded sharply after their only recent blip. A 1-3 home defeat to St. Louis City on September 6 was an aberration in an otherwise dominant run, and the Whitecaps bounced back immediately with a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy on September 10 to underline their title credentials.

Austin FC arrive in Vancouver having failed to win in their last two outings. Davy Arnaud's side drew 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes on September 6 and followed that with another 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids on September 10, leaving Los Verdes rooted in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The gap between the sides in the standings is stark, but Austin will take some confidence from their recent away form. A 2-1 win at Portland Timbers on August 30 showed they can produce results on the road, and Arnaud will ask his side to carry that competitive edge into BC Place.

For Vancouver, BC Place has been a genuine fortress this season. Soerensen's men have the Western Conference title in their sights, and dropping points at home to a struggling Austin side is not part of the plan.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC, including the live stream option, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jesper Soerensen has no confirmed injuries or suspensions for Vancouver Whitecaps ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released by the club, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team picture becomes clearer.

Davy Arnaud is similarly without confirmed absence or suspension news for Austin FC, and no projected XI has been provided at this stage. Further squad information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over LA Galaxy on September 10, which followed a 1-3 home loss to St. Louis City on September 6. Prior to that defeat, the Whitecaps had beaten Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on the road and put five past FC Dallas at home in back-to-back MLS victories. Vancouver have scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches, with the St. Louis result standing as the clear outlier in an otherwise commanding run.

Austin FC head into this fixture with one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five outings across MLS and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Colorado Rapids on September 10, which followed another 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on September 6. The one win in the run came away at Portland Timbers on August 30. Austin have scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on April 12, 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat Austin FC 5-1 at BC Place. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Austin in May 2025 and played out a goalless draw at BC Place in May 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver hold two wins to Austin's none, with three draws.

Standings

In the current MLS Western Conference standings, Vancouver Whitecaps sit first while Austin FC are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Austin FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: