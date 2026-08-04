Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 22:30

Today's game between Vancouver Whitecaps and Atlante will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 10:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

The Vancouver Whitecaps vs Atlante Leagues Cup match is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream option for this fixture is listed below.

Vancouver Whitecaps and Atlante meet in the Leagues Cup, with the Canadian side hosting the Mexican outfit in what shapes up as a competitive cross-confederation fixture.

Vancouver arrive off the back of a mixed run in MLS, sitting level on points with LAFC at the top of the Western Conference. Jesper Soerensen's side have shown they can grind out results, though their inability to win in recent weeks will be a concern heading into this competition.

Atlante, managed by the experienced Miguel Herrera, travel north in solid form. A win over Cruz Azul in Liga MX is the most recent entry in their results log, and Herrera's side will carry confidence from that result.

The Leagues Cup presents both clubs with a chance to prove themselves against opposition from a different league system. For Vancouver, home advantage should count for something. For Atlante, currently sitting top of the Leagues Cup standings, the motivation to maintain that position is clear.

Atlante's position at the summit of the Leagues Cup table makes this a fixture with real stakes. Vancouver, placed 36th in the same standings, will need a strong performance to close that gap.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Leagues Cup fixture.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Atlante with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps are managed by Jesper Soerensen, though no injury or suspension information has been confirmed ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI is currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atlante head coach Miguel Herrera has also not released team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the probable lineup remains unconfirmed. Further details will be added as they emerge.

Form

Vancouver Whitecaps have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in MLS on August 1, and they also drew 0-0 with Minnesota United days earlier. A 4-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati represents their only loss in that stretch. Across the five matches, Vancouver scored ten goals and conceded seven. The Whitecaps have not lost consecutive games in this run, though the lack of wins in their last three outings is a notable pattern.

Atlante have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win against Cruz Azul in Liga MX on August 2, and they drew 1-1 with CF America the week before. Defeats to Necaxa and Tepatitlan FC earlier in the period balance the ledger. Atlante scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Vancouver Whitecaps and Atlante. This fixture may represent a rare or first meeting between the two clubs in competitive football.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, Atlante sit in first place while Vancouver Whitecaps are currently positioned 36th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Atlante today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: