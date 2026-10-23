NWSL - Game Week 27 23 Oct 2026 - 21:30

Today's game between Utah Royals and Seattle Reign FC will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign FC is available to stream live via NWSL+. Live stream access is listed below.

Utah Royals host Seattle Reign FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides looking to secure valuable points in a tight table.

Jimmy Coenraets' Royals come into this one sitting sixth in the NWSL standings, carrying mixed form after a run that has included wins, draws, and defeats in recent weeks. Their home crowd will be looking for a response after a 0-2 loss to Kansas City Current last time out.

Seattle Reign FC, managed by Laura Harvey, arrive as the eighth-placed side and will be eager to build on a recent win. The Reign beat Chicago Stars 3-1 in their most recent outing, giving them a result to carry confidence into this road trip.

The head-to-head record between these clubs makes for interesting reading, with results swinging back and forth across recent meetings. Utah will draw some encouragement from a 3-0 away win at Seattle in April 2026, though the Reign have also shown they can get results in this fixture.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table and points still very much worth fighting for, neither side can afford to treat this as anything less than a full effort. Three points here could shift the picture considerably for both teams as the season moves toward its conclusion.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Seattle Reign FC manager Laura Harvey is similarly yet to release lineup or injury information. Any changes to the squad ahead of this match will be reflected here as they are confirmed.

Form

Utah Royals have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to Kansas City Current, following a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville. The Royals also claimed a 2-1 win over North Carolina Courage during this run. Across the five matches, Utah scored four goals and conceded seven.

Seattle Reign FC have won two, lost three, and drawn none of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Chicago Stars, and they also beat Boston Legacy FC 2-0 earlier in the run. The Reign have conceded in four of the five matches, losing to North Carolina Courage, Denver Summit FC, and Angel City FC. Seattle scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Utah Royals beat Seattle Reign FC 3-0 in an NWSL fixture at Seattle. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw recorded. Results have been spread across home and away venues, reflecting a competitive recent history between these clubs.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals sit sixth while Seattle Reign FC are eighth, making this a direct contest between two sides close enough to affect each other's standing with a single result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: