NWSL - Game Week 26 17 Oct 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Utah Royals and Kansas City Current will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 6:30 PM.

This NWSL match is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Utah Royals host Kansas City Current in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting close together in the table and points very much still worth fighting for.

Jimmy Coenraets' Royals come into this one in mixed form, having taken four points from their last two matches after a difficult patch in September. Their home crowd will be looking for a performance that builds on recent positive results.

Kansas City Current arrive in confident shape under Chris Armas. Back-to-back wins, including a 5-1 demolition of Bay FC last weekend, have the Current playing with real momentum heading into this road trip.

The head-to-head record tilts in Kansas City's favour, and they have won three of the last five meetings between these two sides. Utah will need to be at their best to reverse that trend on home turf.

With the NWSL standings tight in the middle of the table, both teams have reason to treat this as a must-win. A loss for either side could complicate their end-of-season picture considerably.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Kansas City Current with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Kansas City Current manager Chris Armas is similarly yet to release lineup or injury information. Any changes to the squad ahead of this match will be reflected here as they are confirmed.

Form

Utah Royals have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville, following a 2-1 win over North Carolina Courage. The Royals also picked up a road win at Houston Dash during this run, though defeats to Angel City FC (3-0) and Boston Legacy FC (2-1) show they can be vulnerable. Across those five games, Utah scored five goals and conceded eight.

Kansas City Current have been in strong form, winning three of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent result was a commanding 5-1 victory over Bay FC, and they followed a 4-1 win over Denver Summit FC with that performance. A 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC represents their only loss in this stretch. The Current scored 14 goals across the five matches and conceded seven, reflecting an attack in sharp form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Kansas City Current beat Utah Royals 2-1 in an NWSL fixture at Kansas City. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Kansas City have won three times, with Utah yet to take a victory in the series. Utah's only home win in recent memory has not come in this fixture, with Kansas City claiming the result in Salt Lake City during their August 2025 meeting as well.

Standings

Utah Royals sit fourth in the NWSL table, while Kansas City Current are fifth, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides close enough to swap places with a single result. Three points here could have a real bearing on where both clubs finish the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Utah Royals vs Kansas City Current today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: