WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie corrects Leeds teammate Brendan Aaronson on soccer vs football debate

United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie was quick to remind Brendan Aaronson of his roots during a recent interview.

USMNT and Leeds team-mates

Set for busy summer with USMNT

McKennie not letting Aaronson call sport "football"

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Wednesday night's USMNT vs Mexico friendly match that rights holders and the teams themselves have been hell-bent on promoting, McKennie and Aaronson were asked to discuss the CONCACAF rivalry from Leeds' facilities. They are not participating in the game against El Tri because the Premier League is not on international break, though they may be watching from afar.

"It's not going to be a football match at times, it's more fighting and getting after it," said Aaronson with McKennie sitting next to him. Moments later, McKennie corrected him, saying: "Soccer match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The duo may be wishing it was already summer, when the USMNT will be in action in the Nations League and Gold Cup. A tough relegation battle at Leeds promises to make the next month among the most stressful of their careers. Following a 6-1 loss to Liverpool this week, Leeds are in 16th place and just two points above the drop zone.

WHAT NEXT? They will likely both play in some capacity when Leeds visit Fulham on Saturday, though their starting places are not guaranteed.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!