WATCH: USMNT star Reyna delivers Champions League assist for Dortmund in reassuring injury return

Giovanni Reyna toasted his first Borussia Dortmund start of the season by grabbing a fine assist against Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Reyna was making full Dortmund return

He set up Dortmund's second goal

Forward hopes to play at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna showed quick feet to play a return pass to Raphael Guerreiro in the box, and the wing-back made no mistake from close range, making it 2-0 to Dortmund before the break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The assist represents a significant milestone for Reyna on his road back to full fitness ahead of the World Cup. The 19-year-old has previously only featured twice from the bench this season, after spending most of the previous campaign sidelined with injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? Reyna will be hoping to register his first Bundesliga start of the season on Saturday when Dortmund travel to RB Leipzig.