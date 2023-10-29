WATCH: USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends in great cross for Olivier Giroud to head home Milan's opener against Napoli in Serie A

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Milan against Napoli in Serie A on Sunday after a great cross from Christian Pulisic.

Milan at Napoli in Serie A

Visitors open the scoring

Two former Chelsea team-mates combine

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic grabbed his second assist of the season in Serie A, sending in a great cross for Giroud to open the scoring against Napoli. The USMNT star picked out the Frenchman in the penalty area, and he made no mistake with his header to make it 1-0 to the Rossoneri.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud went on to grab his second of the night just nine minutes later. The striker glanced another header home from inside the area to double the Rossoneri's advantage with just over half an hour on the clock.

WHAT NEXT? Milan's next Serie A game is on Saturday against Udinese at San Siro.