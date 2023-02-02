WATCH: USMNT's Musah draws controversial foul on Benzema that rules out Real Madrid goal

Karim Benzema's controversial foul of USMNT star Yunus Musah saw a goal called back in Thursday's clash between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Musah draws controversial foul

Rudiger goal ruled out

Valencia playing first game after Gattuso sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema seemed to catch Musah in the face in the build-up to Real Madrid's goal, with Antonio Rudiger heading home from a corner kick. The goal was initially given, but a VAR review determined that Benzema fouled the U.S. men's national team star, prompting the referee to call it back.

Los Blancos were angered at the decision, believing Musah went down too easily.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah is set to begin life under a new manager after the dismissal of Gennaro Gattuso. Voro is currently serving as the club's interim manager, with Thursday's match with Real Madrid being his first game in charge in what is his eighth total stint leading the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR VALENCIA AND REAL MADRID? Valencia face a quick turnaround after Thursday's match as they visit Girona on Sunday. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are also in action on Sunday against Mallorca.