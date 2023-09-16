WATCH: USMNT international Paxten Aaronson makes fan's dream come true in 1-1 draw vs Bochum

Paxten Aaronson made an Eintracht Frankfurt fan's dream come true Saturday after their 1-1 draw against VFL Bochum.

Subbed on in the 80th minute

WHAT HAPPENED? Paxten Aaronson gifted his jersey to a fan in the stands who had a sign that read: "Aaronson, can I have your jersey?"

The 20-year-old USMNT star came over following their 1-1 draw, handed the fan his kit and greeted supporters post-game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson, younger brother of Brenden - who is on loan from Leeds United at fellow Bundesliga side Union Berlin - is touted for a breakout year with Frankfurt. He has one assist so far this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR EINTRACHT FRANKFURT? They host Aberdeen in their first group stage match of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.