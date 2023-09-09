How to watch the US Open 2023 men’s final

This page contains affiliate links. We earn a commission when you subscribe through a link

Watch Medvedev vs. Djokovic exclusively on ESPN+ Sign up now

The 2023 US Open has reached its climax, with Daniil Medvedev facing Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the 2021 championship.

After stunning Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling semi-final, Medvedev will be looking to achieve his second US Open win. Meanwhile, Djokovic will seek to win his fourth US Open while avenging his 2021 US Open final loss at the hands of Medvedev.

Where can I watch the men’s US Open final?

The 2023 US Open final will be shown exclusively on ESPN+ in the USA. You can sign up for a subscription today at just $9.99 a month or $99.99 for the whole year.

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch the U.S. Open lag-free on your phone, tablet, TV, or computer.

Alongside the final, you’ll also have access to ESPN+'s entire library of sports content, which includes NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, UFC, and more.

When is the men’s US Open final?

The Men’s US Open Final takes place from Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on Sunday, September 10 at 4pm / EDT, 1pm PDT.

How do I sign up for ESPN+?

Signing up for ESPN+ couldn’t be easier! Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Head to the ESPN+ home page Click “Subscribe to ESPN+ only.” From there, enter your email address and billing information. In less than 5 minutes - with an email confirmation - you’ll have access to everything ESPN+ has to offer.

Are there any special ESPN+ offers?

ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month, but like most subscription services, there is a discount for an annual subscription. Those who commit to ESPN+ for a year will pay $99.99, saving a total of 17%.

Additionally, you can add Disney+ to your bundle for just $3 extra a month. So for $13 a month, you can enjoy Disney’s entire library of content alongside all the sports ESPN+ has to offer.