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Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia live today on TV or via stream

Universitatea Craiova and Egnatia: Recent form

Universitatea Craiova have won four, drawn one and lost none of their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat Botosani 2-1 in Liga 1. Their 5-0 away win at Sepsi OSK showed their attacking strength. In the Conference League, Craiova most recently beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 3-1.

In their last five matches, Egnatia have won three, drawn one and lost one. They most recently won 2-1 away to KF Tirana in the Albanian league. In the Conference League, Egnatia most recently drew 1-1 with Aarhus GF. Their only defeat in that run was a 2-1 loss to FC Dinamo City.

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Line-ups

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Form

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: Head-to-head record

Universitatea Craiova vs Egnatia: The tables