Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadionul Ion Oblemenco

Today's game between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Universitatea Craiova host Getafe at Stadionul Ion Oblemenco in Craiova in a UEFA Conference League fixture that brings together two sides from contrasting footballing worlds.

Filipe Coelho's Romanian side arrive in superb domestic form, having won all five of their last fixtures across the Superliga and domestic cup. The Craiova crowd will expect that momentum to carry into European competition.

Getafe make the trip to Romania under Pepe Bordalas, carrying the bruises of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga last weekend. That result leaves the Madrid outfit looking to reset in a different competition and on unfamiliar ground.

Bordalas has built his Getafe sides on defensive resilience and physical organisation, but those qualities were thoroughly tested by Barcelona's relentless high press. A trip to a buoyant Craiova side presents a different kind of challenge.

Getafe's recent activity off the pitch adds further intrigue. The club has moved to strengthen its squad with experienced arrivals, signalling an intent to compete across multiple fronts this season.

For Craiova, this is an opportunity to announce themselves on the European stage against established LaLiga opposition. Both sides sit level at the top of the Conference League standings, making this a fixture with genuine weight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe, including live stream options, TV channel listings, and kick-off time.

How to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Filipe Coelho has not confirmed a probable lineup for Universitatea Craiova ahead of this Conference League fixture. Full team news, including any injury or suspension updates, will be added closer to kick-off.

Pepe Bordalas has also not released squad details for Getafe at this stage. Updates on availability and any injury concerns will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Universitatea Craiova arrive in outstanding form, having won all five of their last matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win against Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc in the Superliga on October 11. That run also includes a commanding 5-0 home victory over FC FCSB and a 4-0 win against Universitatea Cluj, reflecting a side that has been both clinical and consistent. Craiova have scored 13 goals across those five matches and conceded none in their last four league outings.

Getafe's recent form is more mixed, producing one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to Barcelona, a performance that exposed vulnerabilities against high-quality opposition. Their only win in that run came 1-0 against Malaga, while draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo rounded out a sequence in which Bordalas's side scored just five goals and kept two clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Universitatea Craiova and Getafe. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both Universitatea Craiova and Getafe are currently level at the top of the Conference League standings heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universitatea Craiova vs Getafe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: