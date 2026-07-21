Today's game between Universidad Central and Santos FC will kick-off at Jul 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Universidad Central vs Santos FC are listed below.

Universidad Central host Santos FC in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Venezuelan side looking to arrest a difficult run of form against a Santos team carrying its own inconsistencies into the fixture.

Universidad Central, coached by Daniel Sasso, have struggled for momentum in recent weeks. A heavy Copa Libertadores defeat and a pair of domestic losses have left the club searching for a response, and a home Copa Sudamericana tie offers a chance to steady things.

Santos arrive under the guidance of Cuca, a coach with deep experience in South American football. The Peixe are sitting second in their Copa Sudamericana group, giving them a solid platform heading into this match.

The Brazilian club's form has been mixed. A loss to Botafogo in the Serie A most recently, though they showed plenty in a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Deportivo Cuenca earlier in the campaign.

For Universidad Central, this is a must-not-lose occasion. Their Copa Sudamericana standing is under pressure, and the home crowd will be expected to provide a lift.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Universidad Central vs Santos FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Daniel Sasso takes charge of Universidad Central for this Copa Sudamericana fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Santos FC are managed by Cuca, but the away team's squad news is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team information becomes available.

Form

Universidad Central head into this match having won just one of their last five games, recording one win, one draw, and three losses. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Portuguesa FC in the Primera Division, and their heaviest setback in that run was a 4-0 loss to Rosario Central in the Copa Libertadores. Across those five matches, the side scored seven goals and conceded seven. Santos FC have a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five. They beat Vitoria 3-1 and Deportivo Cuenca 3-0, but lost their most recent match 2-1 against Botafogo in the Serie A. Santos scored 11 goals across the five fixtures and conceded seven, showing attacking intent alongside defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Universidad Central and Santos FC across recent meetings. This article will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group D, Santos FC currently occupy second place. Universidad Central's group position is not confirmed in the available data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Central vs Santos FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: