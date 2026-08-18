Copa Libertadores - 1/8 18 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Universidad Catolica and Estudiantes will kick-off at Aug 18, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Universidad Catolica vs Estudiantes is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect. Both services carry the Copa Libertadores, with Fubo offering beIN SPORTS as part of its soccer package.

Universidad Catolica and Estudiantes meet again in the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs returning to continental action off the back of contrasting recent results. The Chilean side host Alexander Medina's Estudiantes in what is a direct rematch of their group-stage meeting earlier this month.

Daniel Garnero's Universidad Catolica sit top of Group D and will be looking to extend their advantage. Their domestic form has been mixed, but the Copa Libertadores has given them a platform to demonstrate their continental credentials.

Estudiantes arrive having drawn 1-1 in the reverse fixture on August 12, a result that kept them in second place in Group A. Medina's side have struggled for consistency in the Liga Profesional, but they showed enough in that first meeting to suggest they remain a threat in this competition.

The Argentine club's domestic troubles make this fixture all the more important. Three Liga Profesional defeats in their last five matches have piled pressure on Medina, and a positive result in Chile would provide meaningful relief.

For Universidad Catolica, home advantage matters. A win would consolidate their position at the top of Group D and maintain the momentum they have built in the Libertadores despite the turbulence in their Primera Division results.

This is a fixture with real stakes for both sides. The group-stage context sharpens the focus, and neither club can afford to treat it as a routine outing.

For US viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Universidad Catolica vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Universidad Catolica are managed by Daniel Garnero, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Estudiantes head coach Alexander Medina faces a similar situation, with no player absences or squad updates confirmed ahead of kick-off. Further team news for both sides will be added closer to the match as information becomes available.

Form

Universidad Catolica have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on August 12, and they beat Cobresal 2-0 on August 8 in the Primera Division. A 3-0 defeat to Deportes Concepcion and a 4-0 loss to San Luis in cup play sit alongside a 3-3 draw with La Serena in that five-match run. Estudiantes have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent match was a 4-0 Liga Profesional win over Gimnasia LP on August 15, their strongest result in recent weeks. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Universidad Catolica and suffered defeats to Deportivo Riestra (2-0) and Boca Juniors (1-0). Estudiantes have scored eight goals and conceded five across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 1 0 Copa Libertadores Estudiantes EST 1 Universidad Catolica UCA 1 FT 1 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1





The only confirmed meeting between these two sides in the available dataset ended 1-1, a Copa Libertadores group-stage draw played on August 12, 2026, with Estudiantes as the home team. That result, the most recent encounter between the clubs, sets the context for this return fixture in Chile.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Universidad Catolica lead Group D in first place, while Estudiantes sit second in Group A.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Universidad Catolica vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: