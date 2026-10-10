Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 9 Oct 2026 - 20:45

Today's game between Union and Defensa y Justicia will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 8:45 PM.

Union vs Defensa y Justicia is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Union host Defensa y Justicia in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the Clausura standings begin to take shape.

Leonardo Madelon's Union come into this game having lost three of their last five league matches, a run that has left them sitting ninth in Clausura Group A. A home win would do much to steady the ship, but recent form offers little reassurance ahead of a difficult test.

Defensa y Justicia arrive in far sharper condition. Julio Vaccari's side have won three of their last five away league games and head into this fixture off the back of a commanding 3-0 victory at San Lorenzo, a result that underlines their threat on the road.

In Clausura Group A, Defensa y Justicia occupy second place, putting them firmly in the hunt at the top of the table. Union's ninth-place standing means they cannot afford further slippage if they want to remain relevant in the upper half of the group.

With the hosts under pressure and the visitors carrying genuine momentum, this is a fixture that could define the direction of both clubs' Clausura campaigns. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Union vs Defensa y Justicia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Madelon is expected to name Matias Mansilla in goal for Union, with a back line of Lucas Ayala, Juan Pablo Luduena, Tobias Rubio, and Matias Rocha. Mauro Luna Diale, Joaquin Mosqueira, Eric Ramirez, and Ignacio Malcorra are projected in midfield, with Emilio Giaccone and Cristian Alberto Tarragona leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently recorded for the home side.

Julio Vaccari is set to field Matias Borgogno in goal for Defensa y Justicia, with Valentin Loza, Damian Fernandez, Demian Dominguez, and Hector Martinez forming the defensive unit. Juan Gutierrez, Cesar Perez, Jeremias Lucco, and Santiago Sosa are projected in midfield, with David Barbona and Leandro Fernandez in attack. Defensa y Justicia also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

Union have recorded two wins, zero draws, and three losses across their last five Liga Profesional matches, scoring eleven goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Boca Juniors, following earlier losses to Independiente and Talleres. A 4-1 win over Sarmiento earlier in the sequence shows they can produce in attack, but back-to-back heavy defeats will concern Madelon heading into this fixture.

Defensa y Justicia have been considerably more consistent, winning three and drawing one of their last five away league games. Their most recent result was a 3-0 away victory at San Lorenzo, and they have also posted wins at Gimnasia Mendoza and Club Atletico Platense without conceding. The visitors have scored eight goals and conceded just three across those five matches, pointing to a side with both attacking threat and defensive solidity.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Defensa y Justicia beat Union 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five encounters, Defensa y Justicia have the stronger record, with three wins to Union's one, alongside one draw. Union's sole victory in the sequence was a 3-0 home win in October 2025, though Defensa y Justicia have otherwise been the dominant side in recent editions of this fixture.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Defensa y Justicia sit second while Union are ninth, a gap in the table that reflects the contrasting form both sides have shown in recent weeks. In the Apertura Group A standings, Union are eighth and Defensa y Justicia tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union vs Defensa y Justicia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: