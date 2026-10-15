Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Union St. Gilloise vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Union St. Gilloise host Real Sociedad at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a Europa League fixture that puts two sides with contrasting continental ambitions on a collision course.

David Hubert's side have been in strong domestic form, and they carry genuine momentum into this tie. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions tell a story of a club that has rediscovered its best football at the right time.

Real Sociedad arrive under Pellegrino Matarazzo with a more complicated picture. The Spanish side have shown they can hurt teams on their day, but their recent Europa League record gives cause for concern after a home defeat to Bournemouth in the group stage.

The visitors sit 22nd in the Europa League standings, which underlines the pressure on Matarazzo's squad to deliver in Brussels. A win here could reshape their campaign; anything less would deepen the scrutiny.

Union, meanwhile, occupy fifth in the Europa League table and will see this as a chance to press their case for a deep run in the competition. The Stade Joseph Marien has become a difficult venue for visiting sides this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Real Sociedad live.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Hubert has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially reported for Union St. Gilloise at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Real Sociedad, Pellegrino Matarazzo is also yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available. Team news for both sides will be updated as information is released.

Form

Union St. Gilloise arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions with one draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven in the Belgian First Division A, snapping a run of three consecutive wins. That winning streak included a 3-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and a 5-0 demolition of Lommel domestically. Across those five matches, Union scored eleven goals and conceded just four.

Real Sociedad's recent record shows two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, which followed a 2-3 victory at Valencia. The defeats came against Atletico Madrid, who beat them 3-0, and Bournemouth, who won 2-1 in the Europa League. Real Sociedad scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for Union St. Gilloise and Real Sociedad from the provided records. This fixture information will be updated if historical meeting data becomes available.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Union St. Gilloise currently sit fifth while Real Sociedad are placed 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: