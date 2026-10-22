Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Union St. Gilloise host Hapoel Beer Sheva at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the group standings.

David Hubert's side have been in solid form across competitions, and the Stade Joseph Marien has proven a difficult venue for visiting sides this season. Union come into this tie sitting comfortably in the top half of the Europa League table, with genuine ambition to push further.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under coach Ran Kozuch having mixed Europa League experience with a run through Champions League qualification earlier in the campaign. Their most recent Europa League outing, a goalless draw with Dinamo Zagreb, showed their ability to stay organised against continental opposition.

The Israeli side then lost 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar in their last Europa League match, a result that leaves them in a difficult position in the standings. Points are needed, and a trip to Brussels offers no comfort.

For Union, this is a chance to build on the momentum they have shown in recent weeks. A win here would strengthen their position in the Europa League and maintain the confidence running through the squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Hubert takes charge of Union St. Gilloise for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ran Kozuch leads Hapoel Beer Sheva into this match, with team news also yet to be confirmed for the travelling side. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Union St. Gilloise have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup win over KFC Nijlen, which followed a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Earlier in the run, they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 in Europe and won 2-0 away at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A. Union scored eight goals and conceded two across those five matches, with three clean sheets highlighting their defensive solidity.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League, which followed a goalless draw with Dinamo Zagreb. Earlier in the run, they beat FK Crvena Zvezda 2-0 in Champions League qualification before winning 2-1 against Sabah FK, then losing 5-2 to the same opponents. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit 12th, placing them in the group of sides pushing for a strong finish and a direct path into the knockout rounds. Hapoel Beer Sheva are 24th, leaving them in the bottom tier of the standings where the pressure to collect points is immediate.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: