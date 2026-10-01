UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Anton Malatinsky

Today's game between Ukraine and Northern Ireland will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Ukraine host Northern Ireland at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides arriving off the back of Matchday 2 action that has shaped the early picture in the group.

Andrea Maldera's Ukraine sit second in the group after drawing 0-0 with Georgia on Matchday 2, a result that followed their opening win over Hungary. They have shown defensive solidity in the Nations League so far, though they will need more attacking output to push for top spot.

Northern Ireland arrive in Trnava having also drawn 0-0 with Hungary on Matchday 2, after beating Georgia 1-0 in their opener. Michael O'Neill's side sit top of Group 2 on goal difference, and a positive result here would put real distance between them and the chasing pack.

Georgia, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leading their attack, remain a threat in the group, meaning neither side can afford to drop points carelessly at this stage of the competition.

This is a fixture where the group standings could shift significantly. Ukraine's home advantage in Trnava gives them a platform, but Northern Ireland have shown they can grind out results against Nations League opposition.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland live.

How to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ukraine are managed by Andrea Maldera for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Northern Ireland are led by Michael O'Neill. As with Ukraine, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage, and the latest squad information will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Ukraine head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Georgia in the Nations League, and they have back-to-back competitive clean sheets in the competition. Prior to that, they beat Hungary 1-0 and defeated Poland 2-0 in a friendly, though a 3-1 loss to Sweden in World Cup qualification remains the one blemish in an otherwise productive run.

Northern Ireland have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five, scoring three goals and conceding four across that stretch. Their most recent match ended 0-0 against Hungary in the Nations League, following a 1-0 win over Georgia on Matchday 1. A 3-1 friendly defeat to France sits in the sequence, but O'Neill's side have shown they can defend well and take their chances against Nations League-level opposition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2021, when Ukraine won 1-0 in a friendly. The sides also met at Euro 2016, where Northern Ireland claimed a 2-0 victory. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, the series is closely balanced, with two matches ending level and each side claiming one win, reflecting a rivalry that has rarely produced a clear dominant force.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 2 Ukraine UKR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Georgia GEO 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L 4 Hungary HUN 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Northern Ireland sit top of UEFA Nations League B Group 2 heading into this fixture, with Ukraine in second place. The gap between them is slim, which means the outcome here will have a direct bearing on who controls the group as the competition progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: