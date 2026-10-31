Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Roma will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Udinese vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Options are listed below.

Roma travel to the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Saturday 31 October for a Serie A matchday 10 fixture against an Udinese side that has struggled badly this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side sit third in the table and arrive in Friuli with genuine momentum, having fought back to beat Cagliari 4-2 in their last league outing. A win here would pull them to within one point of the top two.

Udinese, managed by Kosta Runjaic, have had a torrid run of form. Six consecutive Serie A defeats left the club in serious trouble before a goalless draw at Parma last weekend provided a small measure of relief, though it did little to ease the pressure on Runjaic.

The visitors will be without Paulo Dybala, who is not expected to be fit in time for this fixture, placing greater responsibility on Rodrigo Mora. The Portuguese forward scored a decisive header from the bench against Cagliari and is set to start at the Bluenergy Stadium alongside Matias Soulé.

For Udinese, a congested injury list complicates Runjaic's selection further, with doubts over key defensive personnel adding to an already difficult week for the club.

Kick-off is at 18:00 local time on Saturday. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Udinese vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Runjaic is without several players for the home side. Idrissa Gueye, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, Nicolo Bertola, Alessandro Zanoli, Oumar Solet, and David Alaba are all listed as unavailable. There are no suspensions reported. The projected XI sees Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back three of Christian Kabasele, Matteo Palma, and James Abankwah; Mergim Vojvoda, Jesper Karlstroem, Jakub Piotrowski, and Hassane Kamara in midfield; Nicolo Zaniolo and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp behind striker Keinan Davis.

For Roma, Mile Svilar, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Manu Kone are all injured and will not feature. Dybala also remains unavailable. No suspensions are in place. Pierluigi Gollini starts in goal, with Leonardo Balerdi, Daniele Ghilardi, and Evan N'Dicka forming the back three. Nahuel Molina, Bryan Cristante, Niccolo Pisilli, and Emanuele Lulli are expected in midfield, with Rodrigo Mora and Matias Soulé supporting Donyell Malen up front.

Form

Udinese arrive in poor shape despite their point at Parma last time out. Across their last five matches they have recorded no wins, two draws, and three defeats, scoring three goals and conceding six. Their most recent competitive defeat came at the San Siro, where Milan beat them 2-0, and they also suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Lecce earlier in that run.

Roma's recent record makes for much better reading. Gasperini's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing one. They beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in the Champions League and followed that with a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa before drawing 3-3 at Napoli and then beating Cagliari 4-2 in their most recent outing. Their only defeat in that spell came against Real Madrid in Europe, 4-3.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides at the Bluenergy Stadium ended in a 1-0 win for Udinese in February 2026. Across the last five Serie A encounters between the clubs, Roma hold the advantage with three wins to Udinese's two, though Udinese have taken maximum points in both home fixtures within that sample. The aggregate score across those five matches stands at 7-6 in Roma's favour.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Udinese sit 17th while Roma are third, reflecting the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: