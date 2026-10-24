Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and AC Milan will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 3:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Udinese vs AC Milan are listed below.

Udinese host AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Sunday, October 25, in the eighth round of Serie A.

Milan arrive in Friuli looking to bounce back after a punishing 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday. The match was effectively over before half-time: goalkeeper Mike Maignan was sent off after 27 minutes for striking an opponent with his hands, and two penalties converted by Justin Kluivert and James Tavernier put the home side firmly in control. Youssouf Adli added a third late on.

Manager Ruben Amorim was blunt in his assessment afterwards. "For how the game went, we had no chance to get back into it," he said. "We cannot concede a penalty and go down to ten men in a situation like that. It was a negative performance in every way."

Despite the European setback, Milan's league form remains solid. They beat Atalanta 3-2 last weekend and sit fourth in Serie A, making them clear favourites on paper against an Udinese side that has won just once in seven top-flight matches this season.

Udinese head into this game on a difficult run. Kosta Runjaic's side lost 3-0 at home to Lecce last time out in the league and have taken only one point from their last four Serie A fixtures. They will need a significant improvement to trouble a Milan team that has won four of the last five meetings between the clubs.

There is a boost for Milan ahead of the trip north: Goncalo Ramos, who missed the Bournemouth game with an injury picked up in training, has returned to full group training and could be available for selection.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Udinese vs AC Milan.

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Udinese are without Idrissa Gueye, Nicolo Zaniolo, Vakoun Issouf Bayo, and David Alaba through injury. Runjaic has no suspended players but has limited options as he looks to arrest a poor run of form. The projected XI features Maduka Okoye in goal, with Keinan Davis leading the attack and Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp supporting behind him.

For Milan, Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, and Pietro Terracciano remain sidelined with injuries, and there are no suspensions to report. Ramos is back in contention after recovering from the knock that kept him out at Bournemouth. Amorim's projected starting eleven includes Maignan in goal, with Christian Pulisic, Ramos, and Adrien Rabiot in attack.

Form

Udinese have recorded one draw and four defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 home loss to Lecce, and they have also lost to Inter (5-3), Cagliari (1-0), and Torino (1-2) in that run. Their only point came from a 1-1 friendly draw with Pogon Szczecin.

Milan's recent record reads three wins, one draw, and one defeat from five matches, with ten goals scored and seven conceded. The most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, which followed a 4-0 away win at Salzburg in the Europa League. The defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday is the one blemish in an otherwise productive spell.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Milan beat Udinese 3-0 in a Serie A fixture at the San Siro. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Milan have won four times and Udinese once, with Milan scoring 13 goals and conceding five. Udinese's only win in that sequence was a 2-3 home victory in January 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Udinese sit 16th while AC Milan are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: