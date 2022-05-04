Watch: Rodrygo and Benzema stage incredible Champions League comeback with three goals in 10 minutes

Real Madrid mounted another scintillating Champions League comeback on Wednesday, netting twice in the final minutes against Manchester City to force the semi-final into extra time before Karim Benzema handed them the lead from the penalty spot.

Riyad Mahrez appeared to have settled the tie in the second half with his fine strike that put the Citizens 5-3 clear on aggregate.

Rodrygo had other ideas, scoring two goals in as many minutes at the death to City's despair - with Benzema's effort, City conceded three in just 10 electrifying minutes to fall behind at Santiago Bernabeu.

Watch Rodrygo's remarkable second

OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW!!!!!



Rodrygo bags his second goal in a matter of minutes!



How has this happened!? 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/WuimFkZdvI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES FROM RODRYGO TO LEVEL THE TIE. BERNABEU BEDLAM! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UAr6zwvhm2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

Watch Benzema score from the spot

REAL MADRID HAVE GONE AHEAD! 😮



And of course, Karim Benzema had to get in on the goals! 🎯



This game is something else!#UCL pic.twitter.com/2XMX5teIhy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

KING KARIM IS INEVITABLE.



REAL MADRID SHOWING WHY THEY ARE THE KINGS OF EUROPE. 💥 pic.twitter.com/nWF0itchuO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

