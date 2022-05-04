Watch: Rodrygo and Benzema stage incredible Champions League comeback with three goals in 10 minutes
Daniel Edwards
Getty
Real Madrid mounted another scintillating Champions League comeback on Wednesday, netting twice in the final minutes against Manchester City to force the semi-final into extra time before Karim Benzema handed them the lead from the penalty spot.
Riyad Mahrez appeared to have settled the tie in the second half with his fine strike that put the Citizens 5-3 clear on aggregate.
Rodrygo had other ideas, scoring two goals in as many minutes at the death to City's despair - with Benzema's effort, City conceded three in just 10 electrifying minutes to fall behind at Santiago Bernabeu.