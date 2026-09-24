UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Kocaeli Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and France will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Türkiye vs France is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match through their platform, while ViX carries the game for Spanish-language viewers.

Türkiye host France at Kocaeli Stadium in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with Zinedine Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus for one of his first competitive fixtures since beginning his tenure as France head coach.

Zidane has wasted no time putting his stamp on the national team setup. He imposed a strict media lockdown at Clairefontaine, banning the traditional player arrival fashion shows that had become a fixture of international breaks, and named five uncapped players in his first squad alongside established core figures.

Kylian Mbappe retains the captain's armband under the new regime. Zidane has confirmed he sees Mbappe operating on the left, a positional tweak that could shape how France set up against a Türkiye side managed by Vincenzo Montella.

Türkiye arrive having endured a turbulent World Cup group stage, picking up one win from three games against the USA, Paraguay, and Australia. France, meanwhile, reached the World Cup semi-finals before falling to England, having beaten Morocco and Paraguay on their run.

France sit second in Group 1 ahead of this fixture, while Türkiye find themselves at the foot of the table. The gap in standings gives this match added weight for the hosts, who need points to avoid further pressure.

For everything you need to watch the game live, the TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Turkiye vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella's projected XI for Türkiye features Ugurcan Cakir in goal, with a back four of Mehmet Zeki Celik, Ozan Kabak, Abdulkerim Bardakci, and Ferdi Kadioglu. Can Uzun, Salih Ozcan, and Ismail Yuksek are named in midfield, with Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Baris Alper Yilmaz in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side.

Zidane's projected France XI is led by Mike Maignan in goal, with Adrien Truffert, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, and Dayot Upamecano in defence. Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone line up in midfield alongside Rayan Cherki, with Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Kylian Mbappe in the forward line. Aurelien Tchouameni is absent from the squad as he recovers from a groin injury, with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho confirming he played no part in that decision. No further injuries or suspensions are listed for France at this stage.

Form

Türkiye have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one result not recorded in the dataset. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 victory over the USA at the World Cup, following defeats to Paraguay (0-1) and Australia (0-2) in the group stage. Earlier results include a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela and a 4-0 defeat of North Macedonia. Across those five games, Türkiye scored 11 goals and conceded 8.

France have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 4-6 defeat to England in the World Cup semi-finals, while they also lost 0-2 to Spain in the quarter-finals. Before that, Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0, Paraguay 1-0, and Sweden 3-0 on their World Cup run. France scored 10 goals and conceded 8 across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides across the last four meetings is closely contested. France hold a slight edge, with two wins to Türkiye's one and one draw. The most recent meeting ended 1-1 in a 2019 European Championship qualifier, while Türkiye won the reverse fixture in that same campaign 2-0. France's heaviest win in the series came in a 4-0 friendly victory back in 2000, underlining how the balance of power has shifted between the two nations over time.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France FRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Italy ITA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkiye TUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

France sit second in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, meaning they arrive in good shape to consolidate their position at the top of the table. Türkiye are fourth and bottom of the group, making this a must-improve fixture for Montella's side if they are to avoid relegation pressure as the campaign develops.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: