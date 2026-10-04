CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Trinidad and Tobago host Curacao in the CONCACAF Nations League, with the two Caribbean sides meeting again just days after their first group stage encounter.

The Soca Warriors come into this fixture in desperate need of a result. Five straight defeats have left them at the foot of Group A, and a home loss here would all but end their chances of climbing the standings before the group stage concludes.

Curacao arrive in sharp form. Three wins from their last five matches, including a 6-1 dismantling of Nicaragua and a 3-4 away win at Costa Rica, have put them in control of the group. Their summer at the FIFA World Cup, where they faced Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast, gave the squad experience against top-level opposition that is now showing in their Nations League performances.

For Trinidad and Tobago, the record is stark. They have failed to win any of their last five matches, conceding 13 goals across that run. Defeats to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Russia, and the Republic of Korea have piled pressure on the squad ahead of this fixture.

Curacao have built their identity through a blend of local talent and players developed in the Dutch football system, and that combination has produced consistent attacking output in recent weeks.

This is a fixture with clear implications for both sides' standing in Group A. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao live.

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Trinidad and Tobago ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the starting lineup has not been confirmed. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Curacao are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been announced. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Trinidad and Tobago have lost all five of their most recent matches, making them one of the division's most out-of-form sides heading into this game. Their latest defeat was a 1-0 loss to Curacao in the Nations League, following a 1-2 reverse against the Dominican Republic and a 3-2 defeat to Haiti. Prior to the Nations League campaign, they were beaten 3-0 by Russia and 5-0 by the Republic of Korea. Across those five matches, Trinidad and Tobago scored just five goals and conceded 13.

Curacao have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, and before that they beat Nicaragua 6-1 and won 3-4 away at Costa Rica. Their only defeats in that run came at the World Cup, a 0-2 loss to Ivory Coast and a 7-1 defeat to Germany, with a goalless draw against Ecuador in between. Curacao scored 14 goals and conceded 12 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in this same Nations League campaign, with Curacao winning 1-0 on October 1, 2026. Before that, the teams drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification in October 2025, following a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Looking back across the last five meetings, Curacao hold the stronger record, with their 5-3 Nations League win in October 2023 the standout result. Trinidad and Tobago's only win in that span came in an earlier 2023 Nations League fixture, a 1-0 home victory.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 3 3 0 0 11 4 +7 9 W W W 2 Haiti HAI 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 W W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 3 2 0 1 6 7 -1 6 L W W 4 Costa Rica CRC 3 1 0 2 6 6 0 3 W L L 5 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 3 0 0 3 3 6 -3 0 L L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 3 0 0 3 3 12 -9 0 L L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A, Curacao sit top of the table while Trinidad and Tobago are bottom, meaning the hosts must win to keep any realistic hope of avoiding last place, while the visitors can extend their lead at the summit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: