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Conference League
team-logoTrabzonspor
Papara Park
team-logoFreiburg
Watch it on Paramount+Watch it on ViX
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Trabzonspor vs. SC Freiburg live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Trabzonspor vs Freiburg
Trabzonspor
Freiburg
Conference League

Trabzonspor play SC Freiburg in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Papara Park

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg live today: TV and live stream details

The Conference League match between Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg will be broadcast live in Germany. The TV and streaming options are listed below.

Trabzonspor and SC Freiburg: Recent form

Trabzonspor have won their last five competitive matches without a defeat. They most recently beat Gaziantep FK 2:0 in the Süper Lig, having previously secured an impressive 3:4 away win at Rizespor and a 2:0 victory over Heart of Midlothian in the Conference League. Across those five matches, they scored 13 goals and conceded just 4, a defensive record that will give them confidence.

Freiburg have won two and lost three of their last five matches, with no draws. They most recently won 1:2 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga, after knocking Wolfsburg out of the DFB Cup with a 3:2 win. Defeats against Bayern Munich (1:3), AS Monaco (0:3) and Bayer Leverkusen (1:2) suggest they still struggle against stronger opponents. Across those five matches, Freiburg scored 8 goals and conceded 11.

TRS

TRS - Form

KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCF

SCF - Form

B04
L2-1
ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Line-ups

Trabzonspor vs Freiburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Reis

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Form

TRS

TRS - Form

KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
HEA
W2-0
RIZ
W3-4
GAZ
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SCF

SCF - Form

B04
L2-1
ASM
L3-0
FCB
L1-3
WOB
W3-2
FCA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: Head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs SC Freiburg: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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