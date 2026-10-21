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Conference League
team-logoTrabzonspor
Papara Park
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
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Watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian Conference League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian
Trabzonspor
Heart of Midlothian
Conference League

How to watch the Conference League match between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+ or ViX.

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Trabzonspor host Heart of Midlothian at Papara Park in Trabzon in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Thomas Reis's side arrive in strong domestic form. Trabzonspor have won four of their last five matches, including a 2-0 derby victory over Besiktas in the Super Lig, with Mohamed Salah continuing to deliver at the highest level following his move to the Turkish club.

That attacking form has carried into Europe too. Trabzonspor beat KuPS 4-2 away from home in their most recent Conference League outing, a result that underlines the threat they carry going forward.

Hearts arrive under pressure after a bruising 7-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, a result that will have tested the confidence of Wouter Vrancken's squad heading into European competition. It was a sharp contrast to the 5-0 win over St. Mirren that preceded it.

In Europe, Hearts drew 1-1 with FC Nordsjaelland in their last Conference League match, a result that keeps them in the competition but leaves little margin for error against a Trabzonspor side in this kind of form.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides makes this a difficult assignment for the Edinburgh club on Turkish soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Reis

Trabzonspor are managed by Thomas Reis for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Heart of Midlothian are led by Wouter Vrancken. As with the home side, no confirmed squad details have been released yet, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

TRS

TRS - Form

GAL
W4-0
DRO
L0-1
SAM
W0-3
KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
HEA

HEA - Form

FAL
L2-1
KIL
D1-1
MIR
W5-0
FCN
D1-1
CEL
L7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Besiktas in the Super Lig, and they also beat Samsunspor 3-0 and Galatasaray 4-0 earlier in that run. The only blemish was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Drogheda United. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 13 goals and conceded one.

Hearts have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 7-1 loss to Celtic in the Premiership, though they did beat St. Mirren 5-0 earlier in the run. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with FC Nordsjaelland. Across those five matches, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Papara Park represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League table, Trabzonspor sit third while Hearts are placed nineteenth. That gap in standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this competition and gives Trabzonspor a clear home advantage in terms of tournament standing going into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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