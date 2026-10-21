Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+ or ViX.

Trabzonspor host Heart of Midlothian at Papara Park in Trabzon in a Conference League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

Thomas Reis's side arrive in strong domestic form. Trabzonspor have won four of their last five matches, including a 2-0 derby victory over Besiktas in the Super Lig, with Mohamed Salah continuing to deliver at the highest level following his move to the Turkish club.

That attacking form has carried into Europe too. Trabzonspor beat KuPS 4-2 away from home in their most recent Conference League outing, a result that underlines the threat they carry going forward.

Hearts arrive under pressure after a bruising 7-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, a result that will have tested the confidence of Wouter Vrancken's squad heading into European competition. It was a sharp contrast to the 5-0 win over St. Mirren that preceded it.

In Europe, Hearts drew 1-1 with FC Nordsjaelland in their last Conference League match, a result that keeps them in the competition but leaves little margin for error against a Trabzonspor side in this kind of form.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides makes this a difficult assignment for the Edinburgh club on Turkish soil.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor are managed by Thomas Reis for this Conference League fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Heart of Midlothian are led by Wouter Vrancken. As with the home side, no confirmed squad details have been released yet, and updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Trabzonspor have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Besiktas in the Super Lig, and they also beat Samsunspor 3-0 and Galatasaray 4-0 earlier in that run. The only blemish was a 1-0 friendly defeat to Drogheda United. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 13 goals and conceded one.

Hearts have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 7-1 loss to Celtic in the Premiership, though they did beat St. Mirren 5-0 earlier in the run. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with FC Nordsjaelland. Across those five matches, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Papara Park represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League table, Trabzonspor sit third while Hearts are placed nineteenth. That gap in standings reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two sides in this competition and gives Trabzonspor a clear home advantage in terms of tournament standing going into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: