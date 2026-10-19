Super Lig - Game Week 8 19 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Besiktas will kick off at Oct 19, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and beIN SPORTS. Live stream options are listed below.

Trabzonspor host Besiktas at Papara Park in a Super Lig fixture that pits two of Turkey's most storied clubs against one another, with both sides carrying genuine ambition heading into the autumn stretch of the season.

Thomas Reis's side come into this match in mixed form. Trabzonspor have shown they can hurt top opposition, most notably with a 4-0 dismantling of Galatasaray in September, but losses to Konyaspor in the league and Drogheda United in a friendly reveal a team that can be caught off guard. Their 2-4 win over KuPS in the Conference League last week adds another layer of complexity to their recent run.

Andre Onana, currently on loan at Trabzonspor from Manchester United, has drawn attention for the wrong reasons in recent weeks after conceding directly from a corner in European competition. How Reis manages his goalkeeping situation could prove a talking point at Papara Park.

Besiktas arrive in strong shape under Vincenzo Italiano. Four wins from their last five matches, including a 4-1 victory over Marseille in the Europa League and a 3-2 win away at Hoffenheim last week, mark them out as a side with real momentum across two competitions.

The visitors sit fourth in the Super Lig, one place above Trabzonspor who are fifth. The gap is slim, and a win for either side would carry genuine weight in the title conversation at this stage of the campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas live.

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor are managed by Thomas Reis for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Besiktas head coach Vincenzo Italiano takes charge of the away side. As with Trabzonspor, no squad availability details have been confirmed at this stage, and team news will be updated as it emerges.

Form

Trabzonspor have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 2-4 win over KuPS in the Conference League, and they also beat Samsunspor 3-0 in the Super Lig earlier this month. The losses came against Drogheda United in a friendly and Konyaspor in league play. That 4-0 victory over Galatasaray in September remains the standout result in this run.

Besiktas have won four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory away at Hoffenheim in the Europa League, and they also beat Kocaelispor 2-1 in the Super Lig. The only defeat in this run came against Amed Sportif, a 2-3 loss in domestic competition. Besiktas scored 13 goals across those five matches, including a 4-1 win over Marseille in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in May 2026, when Trabzonspor won 2-1 away at Besiktas in the Super Lig. Before that, the two clubs drew 3-3 at Papara Park in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, results have been split, with neither side establishing clear dominance, and three of those five fixtures ending with the away team taking points.

Standings

In the Super Lig, Besiktas currently sit fourth and Trabzonspor are fifth, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: