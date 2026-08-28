Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29, in what is a Matchday 2 Premier League fixture for both clubs.

Spurs arrive under Roberto De Zerbi with plenty of momentum off the pitch, having completed a flurry of summer signings. The most recent arrival is Omar Marmoush, who joined on loan from Manchester City with a £60m obligation to make the deal permanent. De Zerbi's side beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, with new signing Savio coming off the bench to score on his debut — a performance that drew a direct challenge from the manager, who set a double-digit goal target for the Brazilian winger.

Tottenham's Premier League form tells a different story, though. They were beaten 3-0 by Brentford last weekend and will be looking to put that right in front of their own supporters.

Newcastle head to North London under new manager Matthias Jaissle, who claimed his first competitive win at St James' Park on Tuesday as the Magpies came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. Harvey Barnes scored twice from the bench to seal the result, and the winger spoke afterwards about his ambitions for silverware this season.

The Magpies drew 2-2 at Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, a result that will have encouraged Jaissle as he looks to establish his identity at the club. Four players are currently absent through injury, which could limit his options in a demanding away fixture.

Both teams come into this game with points to prove in the league. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi has a number of absentees to manage for Spurs. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Pape Sarr, and James Maddison are all listed as injured. There are no suspensions. De Zerbi's projected XI is expected to be: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Senesi, Gray, Robertson; Tel, Bergvall, Moore, Gallagher, Tonali; Richarlison.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is without Valentino Livramento, Joelinton, William Osula, and Daniel Burn through injury, with no suspensions reported. Jaissle's projected XI reads: Hornicek; Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Dedic; Barnes, Miley, Wissa, Elanga, Steur; Woltemade. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham's last five matches produce a record of one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was a 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, though that followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Spurs drew both pre-season friendlies against Hoffenheim — 2-2 and 3-0 across two legs — and drew 1-1 with Getafe. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Newcastle's last five matches return one win, one draw, and three losses. The Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 in the Carabao Cup most recently, having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend. Their pre-season run included a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, and a 3-1 defeat to Everton. Newcastle scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 10, 2026, when Newcastle won 1-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at St James' Park in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions — which also includes a 2-0 Carabao Cup win for Newcastle at home in October 2025, a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw in August 2025, and a 1-2 Newcastle victory at Spurs in January 2025 — Newcastle have won three, drawn two, and Tottenham have won none.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 19th, while Newcastle United are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: