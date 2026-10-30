Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:30 PM.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at opposite ends of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs arrive on the back of consecutive league wins, including a 2-0 victory at Chelsea, and will be looking to build on that momentum as they push away from the lower half of the standings.

Crystal Palace are in a far more precarious position. Pierre Sage's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, and a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle at the weekend left them sitting 17th in the Premier League table.

The Eagles did beat Fulham 1-0 in the Carabao Cup midweek to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Sunderland, but domestic league form remains the priority and the pressure is building on Sage's squad to deliver.

Spurs will be without several key players through injury, which adds a layer of uncertainty to De Zerbi's selection options. Palace arrive with their own absentees but will take encouragement from their recent head-to-head record against the north London side.

For US viewers looking to follow this Premier League fixture live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi faces a lengthy injury list heading into this fixture. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Lucas Bergvall, Savio, Destiny Udogie, and James Maddison are all sidelined, while Rodrigo Bentancur serves a suspension. De Zerbi's projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, and Micky van de Ven in defence, and Sandro Tonali and Conor Gallagher anchoring midfield alongside Mateus Fernandes and Mathys Tel, with Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush providing attacking support.

Pierre Sage is also dealing with absences, with Chadi Riad, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Joergen Strand Larsen, and Ismaila Sarr all ruled out. Palace's projected lineup features Walter Benitez in goal, a back four of Axel Disasi, Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot, and Tyrick Mitchell, with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in the middle of the park, and Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the attack.

Form

Tottenham head into this match in decent shape, winning two and drawing one of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win at Chelsea, and they also beat Coventry City 3-1 in the league. Their only losses in the run came against Aston Villa and Liverpool, the latter in the Carabao Cup.

Crystal Palace's recent form tells a different story. Sage's side have won just one of their last five matches, with three defeats in that stretch. The 5-0 Premier League loss at Brighton stands out as a particularly difficult result, though a Carabao Cup win at Fulham on Tuesday offered some relief ahead of this trip to north London.

Head-to-Head Record

The recent head-to-head record between these two clubs favours Crystal Palace. The most recent meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in March 2026, ended in a 3-1 win for the visitors. Across the last five Premier League meetings between the sides, Palace have won three times to Spurs' two, though Tottenham did take a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park in December 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham sit 14th while Crystal Palace are 17th, making this a fixture with genuine implications for both clubs in the lower half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: