Major League Soccer - Game Week 22 29 Aug 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and New York City FC will kick-off at Aug 29, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs New York City FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to Major League Soccer in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toronto FC host New York City FC at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the final stretch of the regular season.

Robin Fraser's side have shown signs of life in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Inter Miami and New England Revolution, either side of a 3-3 draw at Charlotte, suggest Toronto are capable of stringing results together. The problem is the consistency, and at 10th in the East, the margin for error is narrowing.

New York City FC arrive in Toronto in poor form. Pascal Jansen's side have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with defeats to FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, and two Leagues Cup exits against Mexican opposition leaving the club's season at a crossroads.

NYCFC sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, three places and a handful of points above Toronto. That gap is not comfortable enough to treat this trip to BMO Field as routine. A defeat here would invite Toronto back into contention and put real pressure on Jansen's position.

The sides met just weeks ago, drawing 1-1 at Yankee Stadium on July 31. That result did little for either team's ambitions, and both will be looking for a more decisive outcome this time around.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto FC vs New York City FC live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser has not released confirmed squad news ahead of this fixture. No projected XI, injury list, or disciplinary concerns have been provided by the club at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

New York City FC manager Pascal Jansen is similarly without confirmed squad information. No probable lineup, injury updates, or suspension details have been made available by the visitors. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Toronto FC have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win away at Inter Miami on August 22, a result that showed Fraser's side can perform on the road against high-profile opposition. Before that, Toronto drew 3-3 at Charlotte FC, a game that highlighted their attacking output but also their defensive fragility. The earlier 2-1 win over New England Revolution and a 1-1 draw with NYCFC on July 31 round out a mixed but not discouraging run. Toronto scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

New York City FC have managed just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at New England Revolution on August 23, a result that extended a damaging sequence. NYCFC lost to FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union, and were knocked out of the Leagues Cup with defeats to Necaxa and Cruz Azul. That run of four losses in five games, including exits in both Leagues Cup fixtures, represents a significant dip in form heading into this road trip.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 31, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at Yankee Stadium in MLS. Before that, New York City FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 at home in July 2025, and Toronto won 1-0 at BMO Field in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, NYCFC hold two wins to Toronto's one, with two draws, and the sides have met exclusively in MLS competition throughout this period.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Toronto FC currently sit 10th while New York City FC are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: