Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and New England Revolution will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 PM.

This Major League Soccer fixture is available to watch live on Apple TV. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Toronto FC host New England Revolution at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

Toronto sit 12th in the East and are in desperate need of a result. Robin Fraser's side have won just once in their last five league outings, drawing three and losing two, and have scored only three goals across that run.

New England arrive in a far stronger position. Marko Mitrovic's side sit third in the Eastern Conference and showed their attacking quality with a 4-1 win over Atlanta United last month, though a 2-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo last weekend will have tempered expectations.

The reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season ended 0-0 at Gillette Stadium, so New England will be looking to improve on that when they travel north to Ontario.

For Toronto, the pressure is mounting. A run of three successive draws without a goal before the loss to DC United has left them marooned in the lower half of the table, and home form will need to improve sharply if they are to push into playoff contention.

The Revolution, by contrast, carry genuine confidence into this one. A three-point gap separates them from the top two, and a win on the road would keep the pressure on the sides above them.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, read on.

How to watch Toronto FC vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC are managed by Robin Fraser, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

New England Revolution head coach Marko Mitrovic also has no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns listed at this stage. No probable starting XI has been confirmed for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Toronto FC have taken four points from their last five MLS matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on July 31, and they have not won in the league since before May. Across those five games, Toronto scored three goals and conceded six, with back-to-back 0-0 draws against New England and CF Montreal reflecting a side struggling to create.

New England Revolution have collected four points from five, with one win, one draw, and two defeats in that run. Their standout result was a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on July 25, though they followed that with a 2-2 draw against CF Montreal and a 2-0 loss to Houston Dynamo on August 8. The Revolution have scored seven goals in their last five matches but have conceded six, suggesting an open side capable of both attacking and defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on July 22, 2026, when New England Revolution hosted Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium in MLS action, finishing 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toronto hold two wins to New England's none, with three draws recorded. Toronto's victories came in April 2024 at BMO Field and in March 2024 at Gillette Stadium, both by a single goal.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution sit third while Toronto FC are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: