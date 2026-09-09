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Major League Soccer
team-logoToronto FC
BMO Field
team-logoNashville SC
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Toronto FC vs Nashville SC
Toronto FC
Nashville SC
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 24
BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Nashville SC will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Toronto FC host Nashville SC at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that pitches the table leaders against a home side in need of points.

Robin Fraser's Toronto sit eleventh in the East, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. They drew 4-4 with Chicago Fire in their most recent outing, a result that summed up a campaign in which they have struggled to hold leads. Points have come, but not in the clusters a playoff push demands.

Nashville arrive as the form side in the Eastern Conference. BJ Callaghan's squad have won four of their last five MLS matches, with wins over FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Red Bull New York, and Inter Miami all arriving in that run. They sit first in the East and travel to Toronto with real momentum.

The visitors' most recent result was a 0-0 draw with New York City FC on September 4, ending a run of three straight wins. That point, on the road at Yankee Stadium, still extended their lead at the top of the table.

For Toronto, this fixture at BMO Field is a chance to produce a result against the conference's best side. Fraser's team have shown they can score — eight goals in their last five MLS games — but their defensive record, seven conceded in that same stretch, will be tested by a Nashville attack that has not stopped firing.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Fraser

Robin Fraser takes charge of Toronto FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

BJ Callaghan has similarly not confirmed a projected XI or squad details for Nashville SC. No absences or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

TFC

TFC - Form

NER
W2-1
CLT
D3-3
MIA
W1-2
NYC
D1-1
CHI
D4-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
NSC

NSC - Form

MIA
W4-1
RNY
W0-1
COL
W3-2
CIN
W4-0
NYC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Toronto FC head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC on September 5, a high-scoring encounter that followed a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on August 29. Toronto also beat Inter Miami CF 1-2 away from home and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC during this run. They have scored eleven goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

Nashville SC arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at New York City FC on September 4, ending a run that included a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati, a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, a 1-0 away win at Red Bull New York, and a 4-1 defeat of Inter Miami. Nashville have scored twelve goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Toronto FCDrawNashville SC
0
1
4
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
1
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
1
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
1
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
2
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
0
FT
Major League Soccer
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
1
Nashville SC badge
Nashville SC
NSC
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 20, 2025, when Nashville SC beat Toronto FC 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, Nashville won 2-1 at Toronto in May 2025 and again 2-1 at BMO Field in June 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Nashville hold four wins to Toronto's none, with one draw — a 1-1 result at BMO Field in June 2023.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2316524717+3053
D
W
W
W
W
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
2312745843+1543
D
W
L
D
L
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2211564332+1138
D
D
D
W
W
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
2311483729+837
L
W
D
W
L
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2310674032+836
D
W
W
D
W
6
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
228774951-231
L
D
W
D
W
7
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
237883631+529
D
D
D
L
L
8
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
2384113854-1628
W
D
W
L
D
9
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
2376103639-327
W
W
D
D
W
10
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
2376103246-1427
D
L
D
L
L
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
2351173642-626
D
D
W
D
W
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2251072836-825
D
L
L
D
D
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2365123439-523
W
L
L
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2364132740-1322
D
L
W
W
W
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2356123048-1821
L
L
D
W
D
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Toronto FC are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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