Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Nashville SC will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Toronto FC host Nashville SC at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that pitches the table leaders against a home side in need of points.

Robin Fraser's Toronto sit eleventh in the East, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency. They drew 4-4 with Chicago Fire in their most recent outing, a result that summed up a campaign in which they have struggled to hold leads. Points have come, but not in the clusters a playoff push demands.

Nashville arrive as the form side in the Eastern Conference. BJ Callaghan's squad have won four of their last five MLS matches, with wins over FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, Red Bull New York, and Inter Miami all arriving in that run. They sit first in the East and travel to Toronto with real momentum.

The visitors' most recent result was a 0-0 draw with New York City FC on September 4, ending a run of three straight wins. That point, on the road at Yankee Stadium, still extended their lead at the top of the table.

For Toronto, this fixture at BMO Field is a chance to produce a result against the conference's best side. Fraser's team have shown they can score — eight goals in their last five MLS games — but their defensive record, seven conceded in that same stretch, will be tested by a Nashville attack that has not stopped firing.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Robin Fraser takes charge of Toronto FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details emerge.

BJ Callaghan has similarly not confirmed a projected XI or squad details for Nashville SC. No absences or suspensions have been listed for the visitors at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Toronto FC head into this fixture with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC on September 5, a high-scoring encounter that followed a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on August 29. Toronto also beat Inter Miami CF 1-2 away from home and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC during this run. They have scored eleven goals and conceded eleven across those five outings.

Nashville SC arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at New York City FC on September 4, ending a run that included a 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati, a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew, a 1-0 away win at Red Bull New York, and a 4-1 defeat of Inter Miami. Nashville have scored twelve goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 20, 2025, when Nashville SC beat Toronto FC 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, Nashville won 2-1 at Toronto in May 2025 and again 2-1 at BMO Field in June 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Nashville hold four wins to Toronto's none, with one draw — a 1-1 result at BMO Field in June 2023.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Nashville SC currently sit first while Toronto FC are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: