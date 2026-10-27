Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and DC United will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs DC United is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate purchase required.

Toronto FC host DC United at BMO Field in Toronto in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for both clubs as the Eastern Conference playoff race enters its final stages.

Robin Fraser's side sit eleventh in the East, inside the playoff positions but with little margin for error. Toronto head into this match on the back of a heavy 4-2 defeat to Columbus Crew on October 24, a result that will have dented confidence after a promising 2-0 win at Red Bull New York the week before.

DC United arrive in Toronto in desperate form. Rene Weiler's side are thirteenth in the Eastern Conference and have lost four of their last five competitive matches, including a 4-1 defeat at Orlando City and a 4-0 hammering by Inter Miami CF. Back-to-back losses to FC Cincinnati — 2-1 on October 21 and 0-2 on October 24 — have left their postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.

For Toronto, this is a chance to bounce back and strengthen their grip on a playoff spot. For DC United, the window to salvage anything from their season is closing fast.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Toronto FC vs DC United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Robin Fraser has not confirmed his Toronto FC lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Rene Weiler is similarly yet to name his DC United lineup, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the away side at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Toronto FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five MLS fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Columbus Crew on October 24, following a 2-0 win at Red Bull New York. Earlier in the run, Toronto drew 3-3 with Orlando City, beat CF Montreal 2-1, and lost 2-0 to Nashville SC. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded ten.

DC United have taken one win and four losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent results were back-to-back defeats to FC Cincinnati — a 2-1 loss on October 21 and a 0-2 defeat on October 24. Before that, they lost 4-1 at Orlando City, beat Red Bull New York 2-1, and were beaten 4-0 by Inter Miami CF. United have conceded thirteen goals across the five matches while scoring just four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in an MLS fixture on July 25, 2026, with DC United winning 2-1 as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely contested: DC United hold two wins to Toronto's one, with two matches ending in draws, including a 2-2 result in February 2025 and another 2-2 draw in June 2024. Toronto's standout result in the series was a 2-0 home win in May 2025.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto FC sit eleventh and DC United are thirteenth. Both clubs are on the fringes of the playoff picture, with Toronto holding a slender foothold inside the postseason positions and DC United needing a turnaround in results to have any realistic chance of closing the gap.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs DC United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: