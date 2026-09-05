Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Chicago Fire FC will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds the broadcast rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toronto FC host Chicago Fire FC at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with real implications for the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto come into this game sitting tenth in the East, a position that leaves Robin Fraser's side in a precarious spot as the regular season heads toward its final stretch. Their recent form has been inconsistent, and they will need a result here to keep pace with the sides above them.

Chicago arrive in a far stronger position. Gregg Berhalter's side are third in the Eastern Conference and have shown across recent weeks that they have the quality to compete at the top of the table. The Fire have been one of MLS's more compelling teams this summer.

Robert Lewandowski has been the central figure in Chicago's attack. The Polish striker, who made the high-profile move from European football to MLS, has given the Fire a consistent goal threat that few sides in the league can match.

For Toronto, this fixture at BMO Field offers a chance to put together a response on home soil. Fraser will know his team needs more than the draws that have punctuated their recent run, and a win against a top-three side would carry genuine weight.

The contrast in trajectories makes this an intriguing contest. A confident Chicago side on the road against a Toronto team searching for the kind of performance that can shift their season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire FC live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Robin Fraser takes charge of Toronto FC for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further details become available.

Gregg Berhalter manages Chicago Fire FC, though no confirmed absences, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced for the away side either. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Toronto FC head into this fixture with two wins, three draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on August 29, which continued a run that has seen them unable to string back-to-back wins. Before that, Toronto beat Inter Miami CF 1-2 away from home and drew 3-3 with Charlotte FC in a high-scoring encounter. They also beat New England Revolution 2-1 and drew 1-1 with New York City FC earlier in the run. Toronto have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Chicago Fire FC arrive with two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC in MLS on August 29, which followed a 2-1 Leagues Cup loss to Monterrey. Before that, Chicago drew 1-1 with Red Bull New York, won 1-2 at Orlando City, and beat Portland Timbers 2-1. The Fire have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 24, 2026, when Chicago Fire FC beat Toronto FC 2-1 at home. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in Chicago in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Chicago hold three wins to Toronto's one, with one draw. Toronto's only victory in that run came on home soil in March 2025, when they won 2-1 at BMO Field, while Chicago's 4-1 win at Toronto in June 2024 stands as the most emphatic result in recent history.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third, while Toronto FC are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: