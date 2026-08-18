Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and Charlotte FC will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Full TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Toronto FC host Charlotte FC at BMO Field in an Eastern Conference fixture that matters more to one side than the other. Robin Fraser's side sit 12th in the East and need points badly, while Dean Smith's Charlotte arrive in fifth and with genuine momentum behind them.

Toronto's season has been defined by inconsistency. A 2-1 win over New England Revolution on August 15 snapped a run of three successive draws, but the underlying numbers tell a difficult story. Fraser's side have scored just three goals across their last five league outings and have spent much of the second half of the season drifting away from the playoff picture.

Charlotte come north in a different frame of mind. Smith's side returned from the Leagues Cup with their confidence largely intact. They beat Club Universidad Nacional 3-0 and Atlas 2-0 in the group stage before Pachuca ended their run with a 1-0 defeat on August 12. That exit stings, but two commanding group-stage wins showed a team capable of taking the game to opponents.

The most pressing question for Charlotte is whether the Leagues Cup schedule has taken a toll. They have played more games than Toronto in recent weeks, and Smith will need his squad to recover quickly for a road trip that carries real playoff implications.

For Toronto, this is a chance to build on that New England result and string together back-to-back wins for the first time in months. BMO Field has not always been the fortress Fraser would want it to be, and a home crowd will be hoping to see a performance that matches the occasion.

Charlotte's fifth-place standing means they travel with something to protect as much as something to gain. A defeat here would allow rivals to close the gap, and Smith will be determined to avoid a post-Leagues Cup slump.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released by the club, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith is similarly without confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns at this stage. No starting XI has been confirmed for the away side, and team news for both clubs will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Toronto FC have taken five points from their last five MLS matches, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution on August 15, which ended a run of three straight draws. Earlier in that stretch, they drew 1-1 with New York City FC and were held 0-0 by both New England and CF Montreal. Their only defeat came against DC United, who won 2-1 on July 25. Toronto scored three goals and conceded three across those five games.

Charlotte FC have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing in MLS was a 3-1 win over Columbus Crew on August 15. Before that, Charlotte went deep into the Leagues Cup, beating Club Universidad Nacional 3-0 and Atlas 2-0 before a 1-0 defeat to Pachuca on August 12 ended their campaign. Their only MLS defeat in this run came against Chicago Fire, who won 2-1 on August 2. Charlotte scored nine goals and conceded two across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 16, 2026, when Charlotte FC beat Toronto FC 3-1 at home in MLS. Before that, Charlotte won 2-0 at home in July 2025 and 2-0 away at BMO Field in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlotte hold four wins to Toronto's one, with no draws recorded. Toronto's only victory in this run came at BMO Field in March 2024, when they won 1-0.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit fifth while Toronto FC are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: