Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 13:00 BMO Field

Today's game between Toronto FC and CF Montreal will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Toronto FC vs CF Montreal is available to stream live on Apple TV. As part of a shift that took effect in 2026, MLS coverage is now included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning no separate MLS Season Pass purchase is required. Every regular-season match, playoff fixture, and Leagues Cup game is covered under that single subscription.

Toronto FC host CF Montreal at BMO Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both clubs despite their positions deep in the Eastern Conference standings.

Robin Fraser's side have endured a difficult recent stretch that has left them rooted near the bottom of the East. A home crowd at BMO Field offers the clearest opportunity to arrest a slide that has grown increasingly difficult to ignore.

CF Montreal arrive under Philippe Eullaffroy with their own inconsistencies to manage. The visitors have shown they can beat quality opposition but have struggled to string results together in MLS play.

This is a Canadian derby, which adds a layer of edge regardless of where either team sits in the table. Local pride sharpens focus in these meetings in ways that league position alone cannot explain.

For both clubs, three points here would provide a foothold to build on through the final weeks of the season. The margin for error is thin on either side.

Read on for full details on how to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC head coach Robin Fraser has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

CF Montreal manager Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away squad. Any changes to personnel will be reflected as the match approaches.

Form

Toronto FC arrive in this fixture on the back of three consecutive MLS defeats, recording one win and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Nashville SC, and they also fell 3-1 to St. Louis City and 3-0 to Orlando City during that run. The one bright spot was a 2-1 win over Nashville SC earlier in September, though a 4-4 draw with Chicago Fire FC illustrates the defensive vulnerabilities that have defined this period. Toronto have scored eight goals in these five matches while conceding thirteen.

CF Montreal have two wins and two losses from their last five matches, with their most recent result a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati. They also claimed a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship, though MLS form has been patchier, including a 0-2 defeat to Columbus Crew and a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids. Montreal have scored seven goals and conceded six across the five-game sample.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two clubs have been tight and low-scoring. The sides drew 0-0 when CF Montreal hosted Toronto FC in MLS play in July 2026, continuing a pattern of competitive encounters. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Toronto FC hold a slight edge, with the most lopsided result a 6-1 Toronto win at Montreal in May 2025. The series has produced a mix of draws and narrow victories, underlining how difficult it is to separate these two sides when they meet.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Toronto FC sit 13th and CF Montreal are 15th, meaning both clubs are outside the playoff positions. The fixture has the feel of two sides fighting to salvage something from a difficult season rather than competing for top-end stakes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toronto FC vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: