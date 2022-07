No previous Euro game, men's or women's, had ever attracted such a huge crowd

England were crowned Euro champions for the first time on Sunday as Chloe Kelly sealed a 2-1 win over Germany late into extra-time during the final at Wembley. The nation had never before lifted the title at senior level, in the men's or women's game, but they prevailed in front of a huge capacity crowd to cap a memorable summer for Sarina Wiegman's charges.

More to Follow...