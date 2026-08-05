Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 5 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Toluca and Seattle Sounders FC will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca host Seattle Sounders FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with Antonio Mohamed's side looking to use home advantage to advance in the continental competition.

Los Diablos Rojos head into this fixture in reasonable domestic form, having beaten Necaxa 3-1 in Liga MX just days before the tournament begins. That win snapped a run of back-to-back defeats and gave the squad a timely confidence boost.

Seattle arrive in a sharply contrasting state. Brian Schmetzer's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in July. The Sounders have struggled to find any consistency since the World Cup break.

Toluca's Leagues Cup group stage is taking place at home, where they will face three MLS opponents. For Seattle, this trip to Mexico represents a chance to arrest a damaging losing run before the MLS regular season resumes.

With the Leagues Cup running concurrently with the tail end of the MLS regular season, both clubs will be eager to make an early statement in the group stage.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca are managed by Antonio Mohamed, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the available data. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Toluca go into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Liga MX win over Necaxa on August 3, a result that provided a positive end to a difficult stretch. Before that, they suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 1-3 to Cruz Azul in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and 1-2 to Club Universidad Nacional in the league. Their other two results included a 2-0 away win over CD Guadalajara and a 1-1 draw with Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Across those five matches, Toluca scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Seattle Sounders FC have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent defeat came against Portland Timbers, a 2-1 loss in MLS on August 2. Earlier in July, they fell 1-5 to the same Portland side, their heaviest result in the run. The Sounders also lost 1-0 to Philadelphia Union, 3-1 to Austin FC, and 1-0 to Los Angeles FC. Across those five games, Seattle scored just five goals while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Toluca and Seattle Sounders FC is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive meeting between the two clubs in recent years.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Seattle Sounders FC sit in 33rd place, with Toluca just behind them in 35th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: