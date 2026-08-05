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Leagues Cup
team-logoToluca
team-logoSeattle Sounders FC
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Watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC
Toluca
Seattle Sounders FC
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 1

Today's game between Toluca and Seattle Sounders FC will kick-off at Aug 5, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

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Fubo

Fubo

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Univision

Univision

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TUDN

TUDN

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Apple TV

Apple TV

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Fox One

Fox One

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UniMás

UniMás

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Toluca host Seattle Sounders FC in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with Antonio Mohamed's side looking to use home advantage to advance in the continental competition.

Los Diablos Rojos head into this fixture in reasonable domestic form, having beaten Necaxa 3-1 in Liga MX just days before the tournament begins. That win snapped a run of back-to-back defeats and gave the squad a timely confidence boost.

Seattle arrive in a sharply contrasting state. Brian Schmetzer's side have lost all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, including a heavy 5-1 defeat to Portland Timbers in July. The Sounders have struggled to find any consistency since the World Cup break.

Toluca's Leagues Cup group stage is taking place at home, where they will face three MLS opponents. For Seattle, this trip to Mexico represents a chance to arrest a damaging losing run before the MLS regular season resumes.

With the Leagues Cup running concurrently with the tail end of the MLS regular season, both clubs will be eager to make an early statement in the group stage.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC Probable lineups

Toluca crest
Toluca
TOL
Formation
Seattle Sounders FC crest
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
Seattle Sounders FC crest
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Toluca are managed by Antonio Mohamed, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injuries or suspensions reported in the available data. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

TOL

TOL - Form

TIG
W1-1
CDG
W0-2
CUN
L1-2
CRU
L1-3
NEC
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SEA

SEA - Form

LAF
L1-0
POT
L1-5
AUS
L3-1
PHI
L1-0
POT
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Toluca go into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Liga MX win over Necaxa on August 3, a result that provided a positive end to a difficult stretch. Before that, they suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 1-3 to Cruz Azul in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and 1-2 to Club Universidad Nacional in the league. Their other two results included a 2-0 away win over CD Guadalajara and a 1-1 draw with Tigres in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Across those five matches, Toluca scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Seattle Sounders FC have lost all five of their last five matches. Their most recent defeat came against Portland Timbers, a 2-1 loss in MLS on August 2. Earlier in July, they fell 1-5 to the same Portland side, their heaviest result in the run. The Sounders also lost 1-0 to Philadelphia Union, 3-1 to Austin FC, and 1-0 to Los Angeles FC. Across those five games, Seattle scored just five goals while conceding ten.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Toluca and Seattle Sounders FC is available in the current dataset. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive meeting between the two clubs in recent years.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
110030+33
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
110031+23
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
110031+23
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
110021+13
W
5
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
6
TigresTigresTIG
10101102
W
7
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
8
AtlasAtlasATL
100113-20
L
9
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
100112-10
L
10
PachucaPachucaPAC
100113-20
L
11
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
00000000
12
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
00000000
13
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
00000000
14
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
00000000
15
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
00000000
16
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
100103-30
L
17
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
00000000
18
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
00000000
19
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
00000000
20
LeonLeonLEO
00000000
21
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
00000000
22
MonterreyMonterreyMON
00000000
23
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
00000000
24
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
00000000
25
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
00000000
26
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
00000000
27
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
00000000
28
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
00000000
29
PueblaPueblaPUE
00000000
30
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
00000000
31
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
00000000
32
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
00000000
33
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
00000000
34
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
00000000
35
TolucaTolucaTOL
00000000
36
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
100101-10
L
Qualification to next stage

In the 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Seattle Sounders FC sit in 33rd place, with Toluca just behind them in 35th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Seattle Sounders FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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