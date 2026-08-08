Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 8 Aug 2026 - 23:10

Today's game between Toluca and Los Angeles FC will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Toluca vs Los Angeles FC is available to watch across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca and Los Angeles FC meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs carrying fresh momentum into this second round of Phase One fixtures.

Antonio Mohamed's side made a statement in their tournament opener, beating Seattle Sounders 3-0 at home. That result, combined with back-to-back Liga MX wins, suggests Los Diablos Rojos have found some rhythm after a difficult July.

LAFC are in equally sharp form. Marc Dos Santos's side advanced from their opening group game with a 1-1 draw against CD Guadalajara, a result that was enough to see them through on the night. They arrive in Mexico having won four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The 2026 Leagues Cup format guarantees MLS vs. Liga MX clashes throughout Phase One, with 18 clubs from each league split into Eastern and Western regions. The top four from each region advance to the quarterfinals, meaning every result carries real weight from the opening round.

These two sides met twice in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier this year, producing a sharp and competitive tie. That recent history adds an extra edge to what is already a fixture with genuine stakes.

For LAFC, this is a test of their credentials away from home against a Liga MX side playing in front of their own supporters. For Toluca, it is a chance to build on their opening win and put themselves firmly in contention for the knockout rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca are managed by Antonio Mohamed, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marc Dos Santos takes charge of Los Angeles FC, though the away side are similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and no projected XI has been confirmed. This section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Toluca head into this fixture with three wins and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup on August 6, a commanding result that followed a 3-1 Liga MX win over Necaxa on August 3. Before those back-to-back wins, Toluca suffered defeats against Cruz Azul in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and Club Universidad Nacional in the league, but a 2-0 away win over CD Guadalajara in July showed their quality on the road. Across the five matches, they scored nine goals and conceded six.

Los Angeles FC arrive with four wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup on August 6, a point that was enough to progress in the group. Prior to that, LAFC put together three straight MLS wins, including a 4-0 dismantling of Sporting Kansas City and a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. They also beat LA Galaxy 3-0 in July. Across those five games, LAFC scored nine goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 7, 2026, when Toluca won 4-0 at home. The first leg, played on April 30, saw LAFC win 2-1 on their own ground. Across those two meetings, Toluca claimed the tie on aggregate, scoring five goals to LAFC's two.

Standings

In the 2026 Leagues Cup standings, Toluca sit 7th while Los Angeles FC are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Los Angeles FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: