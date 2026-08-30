Liga MX - Game Week 6 30 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and FC Juarez will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Toluca vs FC Juarez is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca host FC Juarez at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits a side pushing for a top-five finish against a club fighting to avoid the foot of the table.

Antonio Mohamed's side arrive in strong form. Los Diablos Rojos have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a Liga MX victory at Queretaro and a Leagues Cup win over Austin FC. Toluca look sharp in attack and carry real momentum into this home tie.

FC Juarez are in a very different position. Pedro Caixinha's side have lost three of their last five outings, including a 6-1 thrashing at Monterrey and a 1-2 defeat to CF America. The Bravos are rooted to the bottom of the Apertura standings and are in desperate need of points.

The head-to-head record does little to encourage confidence in Juarez. Toluca have dominated recent meetings, winning three of the last five encounters and scoring freely in the process. The most recent clash, played in March 2026, ended 3-1 to the hosts at this same ground.

For Toluca, three points would consolidate their position in the top five and keep pressure on the sides above them. For Juarez, anything less than a win deepens an already serious relegation concern.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Toluca vs FC Juarez, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs FC Juarez with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed has not confirmed a probable lineup for Toluca ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Los Diablos Rojos, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pedro Caixinha is similarly without confirmed team news for FC Juarez. No players are listed as unavailable for the visitors, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Toluca head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Austin FC on August 27, which followed a 1-2 Liga MX victory at Queretaro on August 22. Earlier in the run, Mohamed's side drew 0-0 with Atlante, beat FC Dallas 3-1 in the Leagues Cup, and lost 0-1 to Los Angeles FC. Toluca have scored eight goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.

FC Juarez arrive with two wins and three losses from their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Liga MX defeat to CF America on August 22, which came after a 6-1 loss at Monterrey on August 16. Before that, Juarez lost 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup, beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1, and defeated Minnesota United 2-1. The Bravos have conceded 13 goals across those five matches, a run that reflects a defence under serious strain.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in the Liga MX on March 8, 2026, with Toluca winning 3-1 at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Across the last five encounters, Toluca have won three times, with one draw and one additional Toluca victory, while Juarez have failed to win at home against this opponent in recent memory. Toluca have scored 12 goals across those five matches, conceding just three.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Toluca sit fifth while FC Juarez are bottom in 18th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs FC Juarez today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: