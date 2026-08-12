Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 12 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Toluca and FC Dallas will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Toluca vs FC Dallas is available to watch in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca and FC Dallas meet in the 2026 Leagues Cup, with both clubs arriving at this Phase One fixture having already secured wins in the tournament. The match is the final group-stage game for Toluca on home soil, as Los Diablos Rojos look to finish their continental run on a positive note under Antonio Mohamed.

Toluca's tournament has been a tale of two halves. A commanding 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders in their opener gave the Liga MX side real momentum, but they were beaten 1-0 by Los Angeles FC in their second fixture, a result that dented their hopes of finishing at the top of the standings. They sit 22nd in the current Leagues Cup table and need a result here.

FC Dallas arrive in Mexico with genuine confidence. Eric Quill's side have won both of their Leagues Cup fixtures so far, beating Queretaro FC 2-0 before pulling off a notable upset against CD Guadalajara. That win over Chivas was one of the standout results of the opening week, and Dallas travel as a side with belief.

The 2026 Leagues Cup is the first edition to feature group-stage matches played on Mexican soil, giving Liga MX clubs a genuine home advantage. For Toluca, that should count for something in front of their own supporters at La Bombonera.

Liga MX leads the overall narrative in this fixture. Toluca are a side with real quality in attack, having scored six goals across their two Leagues Cup games. Dallas, though, have shown they can grind out results on the road against Mexican opposition.

With Dallas sitting 9th in the standings and Toluca down in 22nd, the MLS side hold the stronger position heading into this decider. A win for Dallas would confirm their progress in the tournament; Toluca need the three points to keep their own hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Toluca vs FC Dallas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Toluca vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca are managed by Antonio Mohamed, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. No projected XI has been announced by the club. This section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Toluca have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in the Leagues Cup on August 9, which ended a run of back-to-back wins. Prior to that, they beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the Leagues Cup and Necaxa 3-1 in Liga MX. Their other two results in the run were defeats against Cruz Azul in the Supercopa de la Liga MX and Club Universidad Nacional in the league. Across those five matches, Toluca scored eight goals and conceded seven.

FC Dallas carry a W-W-D-L-D record into this fixture. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over CD Guadalajara in the Leagues Cup on August 9, a result that followed their 2-0 opening win over Queretaro FC. Before those two Leagues Cup victories, Dallas drew 0-0 with LA Galaxy in MLS, lost 1-0 to San Diego FC, and drew 2-2 with Portland Timbers. They scored five goals and conceded three across those five games, with consecutive clean sheets in the Leagues Cup their most notable recent defensive achievement.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Toluca and FC Dallas. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

In the current 2026 Leagues Cup standings, FC Dallas sit 9th while Toluca are placed 22nd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: