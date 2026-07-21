Liga MX - Game Week 2 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at Jul 21, 2026, 11:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Toluca vs Pumas is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and ViX, with DirecTV Stream also carrying coverage. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca host Club Universidad Nacional at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in what shapes up as a compelling Apertura 2026 fixture in Liga MX.

Antonio Mohamed's side arrive in strong domestic form after beating CD Guadalajara 2-0 on the road last weekend. Toluca also demonstrated their quality on the continental stage this season, claiming a 4-0 win over Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Pumas, managed by Esteban Solari, head into this match off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Pachuca in their most recent Liga MX outing. It has been a difficult run for the visitors, who have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions.

The contrast in momentum makes this a telling early-season test for Pumas, who sit at the foot of the Apertura standings. Toluca, by contrast, occupy third place and will be eager to press their advantage at home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX clash live, read on.

How to watch Toluca vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca are managed by Antonio Mohamed, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Pumas head coach Esteban Solari is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the visitors, and their probable lineup will be published when available.

Form

Toluca have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory away to CD Guadalajara in Liga MX on July 19. They also beat Los Angeles FC 4-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup earlier in the campaign. Their only defeats came against Pachuca, losing 2-0 and 1-0 in Liga MX in May. Across those five matches, Toluca scored eight goals and conceded four.

Pumas have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 loss to Pachuca in Liga MX on July 18. They also fell 2-1 to Cruz Azul in late May, though they held the same opponents to a 0-0 draw three days earlier. Pumas scored three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in Liga MX on March 4, 2026, when Toluca won 3-2 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toluca have won two, with three matches ending in a draw and Pumas yet to claim a victory in that run. Three of those five encounters finished 1-1.

Standings

In the Apertura table, Toluca sit third while Pumas are 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: