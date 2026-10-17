Liga MX - Game Week 12 17 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Atletico de San Luis will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 9:00 PM.

This Liga MX fixture is available to stream live in the United States on ViX.

Toluca host Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in an Apertura 2026 Liga MX fixture, with both sides carrying very different momentum into the match.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca sit second in the Apertura standings, making them one of the division's strongest sides this season. Their home record and goal output have underlined their title credentials, though back-to-back defeats in their most recent outings have given the camp pause for thought.

Atletico de San Luis arrive under Diego Mejia having lost their last Liga MX match, a 1-2 defeat to Santos Laguna. The visitors have shown they can compete, picking up wins against Club Universidad Nacional and Necaxa in recent weeks, but consistency has been an issue.

San Luis sit deep in the bottom half of the table and need points to pull away from the relegation places. For Mejia's side, a result at the Estadio Nemesio Diez would represent a significant statement.

For Toluca, this is a chance to respond after a difficult run. Mohamed will want his side to reassert themselves at home and close the gap on any rivals above them.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX clash live, the TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch Toluca vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed takes charge of Toluca for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on squad availability will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico de San Luis are managed by Diego Mejia, and similarly, no probable lineup, injury, or suspension data has been provided for the visiting squad at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed as it becomes available.

Form

Toluca head into this match having won two and lost two of their last five Liga MX outings, with one draw. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-2 defeat to Tigres, and they also drew 3-3 with Cruz Azul in that run. Earlier victories against Puebla and Atlas, the latter by a 5-2 scoreline, show their attacking capability. Toluca scored 13 goals and conceded 11 across those five matches.

Atletico de San Luis have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Santos Laguna, though they did beat Club Universidad Nacional 2-3 and Necaxa 3-1 in that stretch. The away side scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 13, 2026, in Liga MX, ending 1-1 at the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Toluca hold the advantage, winning three of the five meetings, while Atletico de San Luis have won one, with one draw. Toluca's most emphatic result in that run came in April 2024, when they won 5-1 at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Toluca sit second, placing them among the division's frontrunners, while Atletico de San Luis are 15th, leaving them in a precarious position in the lower half of the table where the threat of the relegation places is a real concern.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: