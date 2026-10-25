Primera A - Game Week 16 25 Oct 2026 - 21:15

Today's game between Tolima and Deportivo Pasto will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 9:15 PM.

Tolima vs Deportivo Pasto is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fanatiz.

Tolima host Deportivo Pasto in a Colombia Primera A fixture that finds both clubs at very different points in their Clausura campaigns.

Luis Suarez's side come into this one having struggled for wins, picking up just one victory in their last five league outings. Three draws from five tells the story of a team that has stalled rather than surged, and Suarez will be looking for more attacking conviction at home.

Deportivo Pasto arrive in desperate form. Diego Merino's side have lost three of their last four matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Nacional and a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC. They sit bottom of the Clausura table and have found goals hard to come by.

The Clausura standings place Tolima in 10th and Pasto in 20th, though the Apertura phase told a different story — Pasto finished third, underlining just how sharply their form has declined.

Head-to-head, this is a fixture that has swung both ways in recent meetings, with neither side able to build sustained dominance over the other.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Tolima vs Deportivo Pasto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tolima head coach Luis Suarez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Pasto manager Diego Merino is similarly yet to confirm his selections, with no injury or suspension news currently available for the away side. Team news for both clubs will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Tolima head into this match with no wins in their last five Primera A outings, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Aguilas Doradas, and they also fell 3-2 to CD Jaguares in that run. Three consecutive draws against Atletico Nacional, Chico FC, and Fortaleza FC earlier in the sequence show a side that has struggled to convert chances into victories.

Deportivo Pasto's last five Primera A matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Atletico Nacional, and they also lost 1-0 to Alianza FC and 3-0 to Chico FC in that stretch. Pasto's only win came against Once Caldas by a 1-0 scoreline, and they drew 0-0 with Fortaleza FC, with goals proving difficult to find throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Deportivo Pasto hosted Tolima and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tolima hold the stronger record, with three wins to Pasto's two, though the series has seen results go both ways and includes a 3-2 Pasto victory at home in July 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Tolima sit 10th while Deportivo Pasto are 20th. The Apertura standings offer some context for Pasto, who finished third in that phase, compared to Tolima's sixth-place finish.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tolima vs Deportivo Pasto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: