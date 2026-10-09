Liga MX - Game Week 11 9 Oct 2026 - 23:00 Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Toluca will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Tigres vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with Fubo, UNIVERSO, FS2, FOX Deportes, Peacock, Fox One, and Estrella TV all carrying the match.

Tigres UANL host Toluca at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Guido Pizarro's Tigres come into this match sitting 15th in the Apertura standings, a position that reflects a difficult run of form and places them under pressure to collect points at home.

Toluca arrive in a far more confident position. Antonio Mohamed's side top the Apertura table and have shown they can score freely, as their 3-3 draw at Cruz Azul last month demonstrated.

Tigres have drawn three of their last five Liga MX matches, a pattern that has cost them ground in the standings. They will need a sharper edge in front of goal to trouble a Toluca side that has shown resilience on the road.

For Toluca, a win here would reinforce their status at the summit and further distance themselves from the chasing pack. They beat Atlas 5-2 earlier in the campaign, signalling they are capable of producing big performances away from home.

This is a fixture between the league leaders and a struggling home side searching for form — the contrast in momentum makes it one of the more intriguing matchups of the Apertura round.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs Toluca live.

How to watch Tigres vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Guido Pizarro's Tigres have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is confirmed.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca are similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news provided. Further team news details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Tigres have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga MX matches, scoring two goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Puebla on September 27, a result that snapped a run of three successive draws. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Monterrey and 1-1 with Necaxa. The defeat came against FC Juarez, where they conceded twice without reply.

Toluca have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight in that period. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Cruz Azul on September 26. They also beat Atlas 5-2 and recorded a 2-0 win over Monterrey, though they suffered a 2-3 defeat to Santos Laguna in between.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 31, 2026, with Toluca as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the matches have produced 13 goals in total. Their previous Liga MX encounter in January 2026 finished 0-0 at Estadio Universitario.

Standings

Toluca lead the Apertura table in first place, while Tigres sit 15th — a gap that frames this fixture as a meeting between the division's form team and a side fighting to climb away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: