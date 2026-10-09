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Liga MX
team-logoTigres
Estadio Universitario/El Volcan
team-logoToluca
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Watch Tigres vs Toluca Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tigres vs Toluca
Tigres
Toluca
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 11
Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

Today's game between Tigres and Toluca will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 11:00 PM.

Tigres vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with Fubo, UNIVERSO, FS2, FOX Deportes, Peacock, Fox One, and Estrella TV all carrying the match.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

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FS2

FS2

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FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

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Fox One

Fox One

Click here

Estrella TV

Estrella TV

Click here

Tigres UANL host Toluca at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Guido Pizarro's Tigres come into this match sitting 15th in the Apertura standings, a position that reflects a difficult run of form and places them under pressure to collect points at home.

Toluca arrive in a far more confident position. Antonio Mohamed's side top the Apertura table and have shown they can score freely, as their 3-3 draw at Cruz Azul last month demonstrated.

Tigres have drawn three of their last five Liga MX matches, a pattern that has cost them ground in the standings. They will need a sharper edge in front of goal to trouble a Toluca side that has shown resilience on the road.

For Toluca, a win here would reinforce their status at the summit and further distance themselves from the chasing pack. They beat Atlas 5-2 earlier in the campaign, signalling they are capable of producing big performances away from home.

This is a fixture between the league leaders and a struggling home side searching for form — the contrast in momentum makes it one of the more intriguing matchups of the Apertura round.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tigres vs Toluca live.

How to watch Tigres vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres vs Toluca Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Pizarro

Guido Pizarro's Tigres have not confirmed their probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is confirmed.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca are similarly without a confirmed lineup at this stage, with no injury or suspension news provided. Further team news details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

TIG

TIG - Form

SAN
D0-0
NEC
D1-1
MON
D0-0
JUA
L2-0
PUE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
TOL

TOL - Form

MON
W2-0
ATL
W5-2
PUE
W0-1
SAN
L2-3
CRU
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Tigres have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga MX matches, scoring two goals and conceding three in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Puebla on September 27, a result that snapped a run of three successive draws. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Monterrey and 1-1 with Necaxa. The defeat came against FC Juarez, where they conceded twice without reply.

Toluca have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight in that period. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw at Cruz Azul on September 26. They also beat Atlas 5-2 and recorded a 2-0 win over Monterrey, though they suffered a 2-3 defeat to Santos Laguna in between.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TigresDrawToluca
2
1
2
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
1
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
Liga MX
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
0
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
0
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
FT
Liga MX
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
1
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
0
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
3
Tigres badge
Tigres
TIG
4
FT
6Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on May 31, 2026, with Toluca as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one draw, and the matches have produced 13 goals in total. Their previous Liga MX encounter in January 2026 finished 0-0 at Estadio Universitario.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
106222312+1120
D
L
W
W
W
2
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
96212110+1120
W
D
L
W
W
3
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
105321710+718
L
D
W
W
D
4
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
9522138+517
W
D
W
W
L
5
LeonLeonLEO
105231411+317
W
D
W
L
D
6
AtlasAtlasATL
105231617-117
W
D
L
D
L
7
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
105141918+116
D
L
W
W
W
8
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
94231413+114
L
D
L
W
L
9
PueblaPueblaPUE
104241112-114
L
D
L
W
L
10
MonterreyMonterreyMON
94141614+213
L
W
D
L
L
11
PachucaPachucaPAC
103341511+412
L
D
W
W
D
12
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
103341416-212
L
D
L
W
L
13
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
103341418-412
W
W
L
L
W
14
AtlanteAtlanteATL
102531215-311
W
D
L
D
D
15
TigresTigresTIG
102441013-310
W
L
D
D
D
16
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
103161015-510
W
W
W
L
D
17
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
102261220-88
L
L
L
D
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
10109725-183
L
W
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

Toluca lead the Apertura table in first place, while Tigres sit 15th — a gap that frames this fixture as a meeting between the division's form team and a side fighting to climb away from the lower reaches of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Toluca today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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