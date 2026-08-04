Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Tigres and Real Salt Lake will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 10:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Tigres vs Real Salt Lake is available to watch live on several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tigres and Real Salt Lake meet in the Leagues Cup, with the Mexican club hosting the MLS side in what shapes up as a cross-confederation contest between two teams moving in contrasting directions.

Tigres arrive under pressure. Guido Pizarro's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-2 defeat to Queretaro FC in Liga MX on August 1. Their form across competitions has been inconsistent, and they will be looking to the Leagues Cup to provide some relief.

Real Salt Lake head into this fixture off the back of a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City in MLS on August 2. Pablo Mastroeni's team have struggled for wins recently, picking up just one victory in their last five outings, though that result — a 4-1 friendly win over Burnley — offered a glimpse of their attacking potential.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, with Tigres winning 1-0 when Real Salt Lake hosted them in the 2019 Leagues Cup. That result, combined with a 2-0 Tigres win in the 2016 CONCACAF Champions Cup, gives the Mexican side the edge in their limited head-to-head history.

In the Leagues Cup standings, Real Salt Lake sit 29th while Tigres are placed 33rd, giving the MLS club a slight positional edge as both sides look to advance.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, the TV channels carrying it, and the confirmed kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Tigres vs Real Salt Lake with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro for this Leagues Cup fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Salt Lake are led by Pablo Mastroeni. As with Tigres, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tigres have managed just one draw and four defeats across their last five matches, a run that spans Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Queretaro FC on August 1. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 with Atletico de San Luis and fell 3-1 to Tijuana. Across those five games, Tigres scored seven goals and conceded ten, a defensive record that will concern Pizarro heading into this fixture.

Real Salt Lake have one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City on August 2. The standout result in that run was a 4-1 win over Burnley in a friendly on July 16, though their MLS form tells a more difficult story, with losses to Portland Timbers and Los Angeles FC either side of that friendly.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in the 2019 Leagues Cup, when Tigres won 1-0 at Real Salt Lake. Before that, the clubs met twice in the 2016 CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres won 2-0 at home in the first leg, and the return fixture at Real Salt Lake ended 1-1. Across all three recorded meetings, Tigres have won twice and drawn once, scoring three goals to Real Salt Lake's one.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup table, Real Salt Lake sit 29th and Tigres are placed 33rd.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Real Salt Lake today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: