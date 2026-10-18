Liga MX Femenil - Game Week 11 18 Oct 2026 - 20:06

Today's game between Tigres and Queretaro will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 8:06 PM.

Tigres vs Queretaro is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, Telemundo, and Estrella TV. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform, while Telemundo and Estrella TV offer additional broadcast options for Spanish-language audiences.

Tigres host Queretaro in Liga MX Femenil action, with the Apertura standings giving this fixture added weight for both sides.

Tigres arrive in strong form and sitting second in Apertura Group A. They have been one of the more productive attacking sides in the division over recent weeks, and home advantage only adds to their credentials heading into this one.

Queretaro sit ninth in the group and come into the match on a difficult run of results. Three consecutive defeats have put pressure on the visitors, who will need a significant turnaround to take anything from this game.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs tells a familiar story. Tigres have dominated recent meetings, and Queretaro have rarely found an answer to their opponents' firepower in this fixture.

For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Tigres vs Queretaro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres have not released confirmed injury or suspension information ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Queretaro are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided, and further details will be included when available.

Form

Tigres head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Liga MX Femenil outings. Their most recent result was a 1-3 away win against Pumas UNAM, and they also recorded a commanding 2-7 victory at Toluca during this stretch. Tigres have scored 14 goals across these five matches while conceding 12, reflecting an attacking approach that carries some defensive risk. The one defeat in this run came against CF America, where they lost 5-2.

Queretaro have struggled for consistency, picking up just one win from their last five matches alongside four defeats. Their solitary victory was a 2-6 win away at Puebla, but they have since lost to Cruz Azul, Atlante, Atlas, and Atletico de San Luis. The visitors have scored just four goals in this period while conceding five, and they have kept no clean sheets.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 6-0 win for Tigres at home in March 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Liga MX Femenil, Tigres have been the dominant force, winning three, drawing one, and losing none. The only match that did not go in Tigres' favour was a 1-1 draw at Queretaro in February 2025, while the other results include a 0-7 Tigres away win and a 5-3 home victory.

Standings

Apertura Group A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Monterrey MON 11 10 0 1 40 13 +27 30 W W W W W 2 Tigres TIG 10 8 1 1 32 10 +22 25 W D W L W 3 Toluca TOL 10 7 1 2 25 16 +9 22 W W L W L 4 FC Juarez JUA 10 7 0 3 14 7 +7 21 L W W W W 5 Santos Laguna SLA 10 5 0 5 13 20 -7 15 W L W W L 6 Cruz Azul CAZ 11 5 0 6 13 22 -9 15 L W L L W 7 Club Leon LEO 9 4 0 5 15 17 -2 12 L L W W L 8 Atlante ATL 10 2 1 7 6 13 -7 7 L D W L L 9 Queretaro QUE 10 2 0 8 10 22 -12 6 L L L W L Championship Playoff

Tigres sit second in Apertura Group A, placing them firmly in contention at the top of the table. Queretaro are ninth in the same group, a position that reflects their difficult recent form and leaves them with ground to make up in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Queretaro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: