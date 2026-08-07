Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 7 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Tigres and Minnesota United will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Tigres vs Minnesota United is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Tigres and Minnesota United meet in the Leagues Cup, a cross-confederation contest that pits one of Mexico's most decorated clubs against an MLS side searching for form at the worst possible time.

Tigres arrive under Guido Pizarro having endured a difficult run across competitions. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 3-2 loss to Queretaro FC in Liga MX, have left the Monterrey club in need of a positive result to steady themselves.

Minnesota United bring their own problems to this fixture. Cameron Knowles's side have not won in their last five competitive outings, drawing three and losing two, with their most recent result a 1-2 defeat to FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup on August 5.

The Loons have struggled to find the net consistently, and that lack of firepower will be tested against a Tigres side that, despite their defensive vulnerabilities, carry genuine attacking threat.

In the Leagues Cup standings, Tigres sit 18th and Minnesota United are placed 24th, meaning both clubs are under pressure to produce a result and keep their tournament hopes alive.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Tigres vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres are managed by Guido Pizarro for this Leagues Cup fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Minnesota United are led by Cameron Knowles. As with Tigres, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tigres have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, a run that spans Liga MX and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-1 win over Real Salt Lake in the Leagues Cup on August 5. Before that, they lost 3-2 to Queretaro FC in Liga MX on August 1 and drew 2-2 with Atletico de San Luis. They also fell 3-1 to Tijuana and lost 1-1 on aggregate to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The defensive record across those five games will concern Pizarro, with Tigres conceding freely throughout that stretch.

Minnesota United have one draw and four defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 loss to FC Juarez in the Leagues Cup on August 5. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with San Diego FC and 0-0 with Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS. They also lost 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City and drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake in May. Across those five matches, Minnesota scored four goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Tigres and Minnesota United. This reflects the cross-league nature of the fixture, with the Leagues Cup providing one of the few structured opportunities for Liga MX and MLS clubs to meet in competitive play.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Tigres sit 18th while Minnesota United are placed 24th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigres vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: