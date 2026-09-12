Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 13 Sept 2026 - 12:45

Today's game between Tigre and Rosario Central will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Tigre vs Rosario Central is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer live streaming access to the match.

Tigre host Rosario Central in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs sitting fifth in Clausura Group B and looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Diego Dabove's Tigre side come into this fixture with mixed form, picking up one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. A Copa Sudamericana exit to Montevideo City Torque has added pressure on the home side to deliver in the league.

Rosario Central arrive under Jorge Almiron having drawn 1-1 with Newell's Old Boys in their most recent outing. That result extended their inconsistent run, though a win at Barracas Central earlier in the sequence showed the visitors are capable of grinding out results on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little separation. Their last three meetings in the Liga Profesional have all ended level, and neither side has managed to assert clear dominance in recent years.

With both teams level on position in the Clausura standings, three points here would give the winner a meaningful edge in the group. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tigre vs Rosario Central live.

How to watch Tigre vs Rosario Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigre are managed by Diego Dabove, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Their projected XI has not been released at this stage.

Rosario Central head coach Jorge Almiron is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injury or suspension data available. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Tigre have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Gimnasia LP in the Liga Profesional on September 5. Earlier in that run, they beat Central Cordoba de Santiago 2-1 and were eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana following a 2-1 loss to Montevideo City Torque. Tigre have scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Rosario Central have one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five games. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Newell's Old Boys on September 6. Central also drew 2-2 with Talleres and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores during that stretch. They scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Rosario Central and Tigre drew 1-1 in the Liga Profesional. The previous encounter in May 2024 also finished 1-1 at the same venue. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tigre hold the stronger overall record with two wins to Rosario Central's none, with three draws rounding out the series.

Standings

In the Clausura, both Tigre and Rosario Central sit fifth in Group B. In the Apertura, Tigre are 10th in Group B while Rosario Central occupy fourth place in the same group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs Rosario Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: